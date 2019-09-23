Baltimore City Council discussing fee of up to 10 cents on paper bags with ban on plastic, but delays action

As Baltimore City Council discusses how to eliminate plastic bag litter, members are weighing a fee of as much as 10 cents on paper bags along with an outright ban on plastic.
But there is little agreement over just how large any fee should be, and how much of it retailers should be able to keep to cover higher costs of paper bags and other plastic alternatives. Lawmakers delayed a formal vote on plastic bag ban legislation at a committee work session Monday, instead planning for a third public discussion of the proposal before taking it to the full council.
“I don’t think there was a majority of votes today to go one way or another,” said Councilman Eric Costello, chairman of the judiciary committee.
Councilman Bill Henry proposed the legislation this summer, calling for a ban on plastic bags and a 5-cent fee on non-plastic bags. The goal is to virtually eliminate plastic bag litter and to reduce other types of single-use waste, as well. Similar city proposals have failed eight times since 2006.
City leaders were reluctant to publicly voice support for any specific bag fee proposal, clouding details of a proposal that a supermajority on the City Council have said they support. Representatives for Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young and Council President Brandon Scott said they support continuing discussions over how best to impose a plastic bag ban.
“Plastic bags need to be banned,” said Lester Davis, Young’s chief lobbyist. But he said it’s hard to predict what proposal might make it to the mayor’s desk. “I think the council’s deadlocked.”
Stefanie Mavronis, a spokeswoman for Scott, said the council president supports the legislation but isn’t taking a position on the particulars “until more discussion happens.”
The discussions come as the races for the city’s top offices continue to take shape. Scott launched his campaign for mayor this month. Young has said he is still weighing whether to run. Young was elevated to the mayorship, and Scott elected to the council presidency, after Mayor Catherine Pugh resigned amid the scandal over her sale of children’s books to the University of Maryland Medical System and other entities doing business with the city.
City retailers are concerned that the cost of plastic bag alternatives could eat into their profits and are pushing to keep more than a 1-cent share of any bag fee, which is what the current legislative proposal calls for. Grocery stores, in particular, operate on a 1% to 3% profit margin, so any increase in costs could make it harder for them to operate in the city, said Cailey Locklair Tolle, president of the Maryland Retailers Association.
“Our members feel very strongly they need to be made whole,” Tolle said.
Henry said bag ban legislation in cities and other jurisdictions around the country shows that a ban-and-fee regime is most effective at reducing waste, and residents are encouraged to change their behavior when the fee is at least 5 cents.
Plastic bags are among the most prevalent pieces of litter found in waterways and gutters during community cleanups, environmental groups say. Observations from other jurisdictions that have imposed bag bans and fees, including Montgomery County, show that the policies can significantly reduce the plastic litter.
The legislation could have come up for a council vote as early as Monday night, but, with no consensus on the details of any bag fee, it now will go through a third public council work session. Costello said the date and time of that work session would be announced at Monday night’s council meeting.
While those elements of the proposal remain unresolved, members of the judiciary committee did adopt some revisions to the legislation. One amendment makes clear that violating the ban would not lead to jail time but could prompt a misdemeanor fine of up to $1,000.
Members also voted 4-2 to eliminate a bag fee exemption for people who rely on public assistance to buy food.
There had been concerns that a fee would be regressive, hitting poorest residents the hardest. But some council members said they worried exempting those residents — nearly 200,000 city residents use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as food stamps, or the Women, Infants and Children program — would defeat the purpose of the bill: to encourage all city residents to reduce waste.