As sewage treatment problems worsen at Baltimore wastewater plants, state demands compliance within 48 hours

In the two months since Maryland filed suit against Baltimore City over sewage treatment failures at its two wastewater plants, problems have worsened at the Back River site — prompting state environmental officials to issue an order demanding the facility be brought into compliance within 48 hours.

“If the conditions of my order are not met, I will not hesitate to take further appropriate actions,” Maryland Secretary of the Environment Ben Grumbles said in a statement Thursday.

The city-run Back River Wastewater Treatment plant in Dundalk, which is the state’s largest such facility, is supposed to discharge up to 180 million gallons a day of treated wastewater into Back River. But when problems arise, and sewage is only partially treated, the water flowing into the river is filled with dangerous bacteria and nutrients.

Excess amounts of those very nutrients, such as phosphorous and nitrogen, have imperiled efforts to clean up the bay for decades, including by stimulating the growth of damaging algae blooms.

An inspector who visited the facility this week documented numerous maintenance issues at the site, including “unacceptable” algae and other vegetation growth on various outdoor equipment meant to treat sewage, clogged filters and inoperable storage tanks.

“The decline in the proper maintenance and operation of the Plant risks catastrophic failures at the Plant that may result in environmental harm as well as adverse public health and comfort effects,” Grumbles wrote in his order.

On Tuesday, for instance, an inspector found that two out of 11 settling tanks for sewage were operating, and one of those required maintenance. Staff members at the facility said they’d need four such tanks online to adequately handle the sewage coming into the facility.

At various places throughout the facility, scum had built up, clogging equipment and even stimulating the growth of reed grasses. While inspecting filters in the plant, the inspector “noticed a strong odor of hydrogen sulfide gas,” a corrosive gas that can cause human health problems, according to the report.

The inspector also noticed visible scum in the final product released from the facility into the river.

