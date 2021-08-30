Significant violations at Baltimore’s two wastewater treatment plants led to high pollutant levels in waterways, inspections found

Significant equipment and staffing issues at Baltimore’s two wastewater treatment plants have caused larger than permissible quantities of pollutants to be pumped into the Chesapeake Bay over the past year, according to state environmental inspectors.
In a letter to the city Department of Public Works dated Aug. 23, regulators at the Maryland Department of the Environment requested “immediate actions and corrective measures” based on the findings of inspections conducted in May and June. They found higher than acceptable levels of harmful bacteria, nitrogen and phosphorous emitted from the two plants.
Such problems at the wastewater treatment plants can have a significant impact on the health of the Chesapeake Bay because sewage pollution is one of the largest sources of nutrients that disrupt the estuary’s ecology, alongside fertilizers and animal waste.
After it’s treated, wastewater flows into local waterways, and any nitrogen and phosphorus it contains fuel algae blooms that cloud bay waters and create “dead zones” where the water contains little or no dissolved oxygen that aquatic life need to breathe. And high bacteria levels can endanger nearby swimmers and fishers.
In the letter, Lee Currey, director of the Maryland Department of the Environment’s Water and Science Administration, told city officials that the state intends to file a formal enforcement action, which could carry a fine of tens of thousands of dollars.
The state said that at the Patapsco plant in Curtis Bay, a failure to contain the fats, oils and grease that residents dump down their drains indicated “a major treatment design problem” that threatened the integrity of plant systems. At the Back River plant in Dundalk, which is also operated by the city, inspectors found that the excessive pollution escaping the treatment systems was the result of “significant operational and maintenance issues.”
“The Department of Public Works has already responded to MDE’s notification and scheduled a meeting to discuss the findings and violations,” read a statement from department director Jason W. Mitchell. “Our team has developed a strategy to get back into compliance and will be providing a timeline for compliance to MDE next month. The root causes for the violations have been identified by DPW and will be addressed systematically to ensure we achieve 100% compliance.”
Maryland Secretary of the Environment Ben Grumbles called the problems at the plant “an enforcement priority,” and said that penalties could result. The violations carry potential fines of up to $10,000 per day, according to the state.
“Based on our inspections over the last several months and also communication with citizens groups, we had reason to believe there were some real deficiencies,” he said. “There will be enforcement taken.”
Grumbles said state regulators plan to meet with city officials “immediately.”
“It’s urgent. We want to hear their explanation as well as their plans for corrective action,” he said.
The Maryland Department of the Environment first inspected the Patapsco plant in May, shortly after staffers from Blue Water Baltimore, a nonprofit focused on water quality, raised red flags about bacteria levels they discovered in the water emanating from it, said Alice Volpitta, Blue Water’s Baltimore Harbor Waterkeeper.
“Why haven’t there been any flags risen up until this point?” Volpitta said. “Why did it take the work of a local nonprofit organization to ring the bell on this?”
Grumbles said the department first got wind of problems through the plants’ discharge reports from March, prompting in-person inspections that began in May.
When state inspectors arrived at Patapsco that month, staffers there told them an equipment issue in April 2021, in addition to an hourlong power outage on May 4, 2021, contributed to high levels of enterococci bacteria flowing from the plant into the Patapsco River.
But the plant also faced problems in 2020, when it superseded the amounts of nitrogen and phosphorous it was permitted to release into the environment, according to MDE’s inspection report.
Department of the Environment inspectors also found “small but widespread” amounts of fats, oils and grease around the plant’s discharge pipe. A 2017 plan mandated a series of facility upgrades to address the problem, but none of the projects have been initiated, according to the plant’s inspection report.
Inspectors also found “insufficient maintenance and operational staff” at the Patapsco plant, the report said. When asked about the issue, plant manager Neal Jackson cited “a worker shortage due to the pandemic.” In some cases, water samples required by the state were mishandled or collected incorrectly, according to the report, contributing to gaps in data.
In June, Department of the Environment inspectors visited Baltimore City’s other wastewater treatment plant, Back River, and discovered “scattered problem[s] with broken or malfunctioning equipment.” Those problems meant the plant “consistently” failed to release water with acceptable amounts of bacteria and nutrients into the environment.
For instance, plant manager Betty Jacobs told inspectors that its main centrifuge began to have problems in January 2021, negatively impacting the plant’s ability to process solid waste, according to MDE’s inspection report.
“My review determined that the effluent violations began in August 2020 well before the centrifuge failed in January 2020,” an inspector wrote. “Therefore, there is evidence that the centrifuge began failing some time in 2020.”
Inspectors also discovered that of the 76 operators of the facility, two had permanent licenses. The rest were working with temporary licenses. Some staffers had failed the test to receive their license, plant managers told inspectors, while others felt there was no incentive to take it at all.
Staffers there also failed to report all of its violations to state regulators, and some of its tabulations were questionable due to contamination in sampling areas. State regulators wrote that the plant requires an updated operations and maintenance manual.
Volpitta said the problems at the plants “single-handedly have the ability to derail the Chesapeake Bay TMDL agreement,” a pact that outlines nutrient reduction goals for the bay by 2025.
Latest Environment
“There needs to be far more oversight for the two largest wastewater treatment plants in the state of Maryland,” Volpitta said. “We really need to get a handle on these local level problems if we have any hope of achieving larger scale improvements.”