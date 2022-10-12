State to remain at Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant through end of year under new agreement

State employees are likely to remain at Baltimore City’s Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant through the end of the year under a new agreement.

The extension still must be approved by the city’s spending board, and could be voted on at an Oct. 19 meeting, said Jay Apperson, spokesman for the Maryland Department of the Environment.

Staffers from the Maryland Environmental Service have been helping to operate and repair the Back River plant in Dundalk since March, after the state deemed the plant on the brink of “catastrophic failure.”

Maintenance failures at both Back River and Patapsco, the city’s other wastewater treatment plant, have resulted in discharges of high levels of pollutants, including nitrogen and phosphorous, into local waterways. State reports have found that understaffing and poor management contributed.

Though the city initially resisted the state’s involvement at Back River, an agreement was reached eventually: The state could stick around until the water flowing from the plant into Baltimore County’s Back River met environmental standards for three straight months.

Over the summer, the plant began to meet standards, and that has continued for more than three months. But the state is still analyzing city data to confirm the plant has met annual and seasonal pollution limits on a pro rata basis, Apperson said.

But with an end to the agreement seemingly imminent, the Maryland Department of the Environment, the Maryland Environmental Service and Baltimore City have brokered an extension, Apperson said.

So far, the agreement has cost the city about $2.4 million so far, according to invoices the service issued for staffing and equipment costs.

Alice Volpitta, Baltimore Harborkeeper for local nonprofit Blue Water Baltimore, applauded the extension Wednesday.

“All the increased state oversight at both facilities is what is resulting in improved performance,” Volpitta said.

At the Patapsco plant in Curtis Bay, that has come in the form of monthly inspections rather than a full-fledged deployment of state staffers. That plant remains out of compliance with its environmental permit, but has seen some improvements, Volpitta said.

That said, both of the plants have been experiencing historically low levels of flow, inspection reports have stated. It remains to be seen whether their improvements can be maintained during heavier flow, Volpitta said.

But in the meantime, having the Environmental Service remain at the Back River plant is a comfort, Volpitta said.

The state has sued the city over the pollution violations at the two plants, and officials have said the two parties could negotiate a legally binding consent decree that would mandate certain improvements.

Blue Water Baltimore also has filed a federal suit against the city about the plant’s violations under the Clean Water Act. During a hearing Tuesday, a federal judge denied the nonprofit’s attempt to institute its own court-mandated list of improvements for the facilities. But the judge will require monthly updates to the court about the two plants, and the litigation, which could result in financial penalties for the city, is ongoing.