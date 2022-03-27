Maryland moves to take charge of troubled Baltimore wastewater treatment plant

The Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant in Dundalk, which is the state’s largest such facility, is supposed to discharge up to 180 million gallons a day of treated wastewater into Back River. But when problems arise, and sewage is only partially treated, the water flowing into the river is filled with dangerous bacteria and nutrients. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Maryland’s Secretary of the Environment Ben Grumbles on Sunday directed the state to take charge of operations at the troubled Back River Wastewater Treatment plant in Dundalk, the largest such facility in the state.

It comes after an inspection report released last week showed widespread maintenance issues at the plant, all preventing the facility from adequately treating the sewage flowing into it. Environmental regulators believe that has resulted in discharges of partially treated sewage into Back River, complete with Chesapeake Bay-harming nutrients and dangerous bacteria.

Advertisement

MDE issued an order Thursday demanding the plant come into compliance with environmental laws within two days. But an inspection of the site Saturday revealed it hadn’t made the needed improvements.

Now, Grumbles has directed the Maryland Environmental Service to take the helm. That agency will be responsible for working with Baltimore to address the maintenance problems, to ensure that the city has adequate staff on board to make the corrections and to train more workers to temporarily supplement existing staff if needed.

Advertisement

Baltimore would foot the bill for all costs incurred by MES as it works to bring the plant into working order.

The Environmental Service will also have to complete a “comprehensive evaluation and assessment” of Back River’s operation, maintenance, staffing and equipment by June 6.

The Evening Sun Daily Get your evening news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

The plant has been facing public scrutiny, alongside Baltimore’s other wastewater treatment facility, since last summer, after environmental advocacy group Blue Water Baltimore detected elevated bacteria levels near that plant.

State inspectors visited both facilities and documented significant issues, which had resulted in the release of millions of gallons a day of partially treated sewage over a period of months.

At the time, the city said it would come up with a plan to address the plants’ violations.

By late January, both Maryland and Blue Water Baltimore had sued Baltimore over the issues at Back River and its city-based counterpart, Patapsco Wastewater Treatment Plant in Wagner’s Point.

But — at least at Back River — the follow-up inspection last week revealed that the problems were only getting worse.

The inspection came after boaters discovered hundreds of dead fish floating in the waters of Back River near the plant, alongside mats of algae that — to some — looked worryingly like sewage.

Advertisement

Inside the plant, an inspector documented widespread maintenance issues. He found equipment clogged by sewage buildups and covered in vegetation and algae. Employees told him that only two of 11 settlement tanks — meant to separate out solid waste from liquid — were functioning.