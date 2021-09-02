Amtrak halts Northeast Corridor service Thursday amid widespread flooding post-Ida; MARC not expected to be affected

Amtrak halted service Thursday from Washington to Boston, including through Baltimore, amid widespread flooding along much of the passenger railroad’s Northeast Corridor after Ida passed through the region.
MARC train service is not expected to be affected, Maryland Transit Administration spokeswoman Veronica Battisti said.
Amtrak did not immediately respond to questions about its decision, which followed earlier train cancellations and schedule modifications that Amtrak attributed to “severe weather with significant rainfall.”
While Ida is no longer a hurricane, the interrupted train service cancelation came amid flooded roads and canceled flights, another indication of the storm’s pounding on the aging transportation infrastructure along its path from New Orleans to New York.
A stunned U.S. East Coast woke up Thursday to a rising death toll, surging rivers and destruction from Ida, which walloped the region with record-breaking rain days after hitting the Gulf Coast as one of the strongest hurricanes on record to strike the U.S.
In a region that hadn’t expected a serious blow, the storm killed at least 18 people from Maryland to New York on Wednesday night as basement apartments suddenly filled with water, rivers and creeks swelled to record levels and roadways turned into car-swallowing canals.
Before halting all trains Thursday, Amtrak had already canceled morning service between Philadelphia and Boston, blaming the rainfall and encouraging riders to call 800-USA-RAIL for assistance.
But amid criticism from frustrated passengers on social media, even the railroad acknowledged that its call center was struggling to keep up with a deluge of calls.
“Due to severe weather in the northeast our call center is experiencing higher than usual call volume,” Amtrak tweeted. “We appreciate your patience during this time and apologize for any inconvenience.”
Amtrak wasn’t the only passenger rail affected.
The record rainfall cascaded into New York City subway tunnels, trapping at least 17 trains and forcing the cancelation of service throughout the night and early morning. Videos online showed riders standing on seats in cars filled with water. All riders were evacuated safely, officials said.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.