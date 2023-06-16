Maryland will reevaluate industrial stormwater permit after legal challenge from environmental groups

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

After environmental groups sued Maryland last year, challenging a permit that governs stormwater discharges from hundreds of industrial sites, the state has agreed to reevaluate some portions of the permit.

A Baltimore County Circuit Court judge approved the agreement between the parties earlier this week, meaning several parts of the permit will be re-opened to public comment. The environmental groups’ lawsuit against the state will be placed on hold.

The court’s approval opens the possibility of changes to the statewide permit, which covers landfills, scrap yards and other industrial sites in Maryland, and sets guidelines for stemming the flow of polluted rainwater into local waterways.

In their lawsuit, which was filed in December, the environmental groups took issue with changes made to the permit between the draft stage and the final release under the administration of Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who left office in January.

They argued that, in crafting the permit, Maryland Department of the Environment officials failed to consider factors such as increased rainfall due to climate change. They also argued the permit failed to provide additional protections for vulnerable locations, such as communities of color, low-income communities and communities with a high density of industrial activity.

The environmental groups also were concerned with a “no exposure” provision in the permit, which allowed industrial sites to certify their stormwater couldn’t be exposed to potential pollutants, without the requirement that a state inspector verify their claims.

According to a news release from the environmental groups, including the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Blue Water Baltimore and the Gunpowder Riverkeeper, all of those items will be open for public comment.

“This is an opportunity for the state to improve industrial stormwater permitting requirements to properly address the impacts of climate change, which disproportionately impact environmental justice communities,” said Sheronda Rose, a staff attorney for the Bay Foundation, in the news release.

MDE did not respond to a request for comment immediately.

According to a legal filing detailing the agreement between the parties, MDE officials felt the environmental groups’ gripes with the permit weren’t warranted, but agreed to additional public comment because it “may benefit all parties and conserve judicial resources at this stage of the proceedings.”

The permit took effect Feb. 1, and will remain in effect as MDE reevaluates certain sections. The permit replaced a prior iteration that expired in 2018 but remained in effect.