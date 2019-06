Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun

Captain Mark Galasso maneuvers his boat at the mouth of the Chester River to set up a day of trolling for rockfish. However after about five hours and 15 miles of trolling resulted in not even a fish bite. Galasso operates a charter to fish for striped bass aka rockfish during the short trophy season for fish over 35 inches long. However the Atlantic striped bass population has been in decline and new fishing restrictions might be enacted soon.