Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun

On boat in foreground are, left to right, Larry Scharch, Jr., St. Michaels, his brother, Shane Scharch, Bozman, tong for oysters on Broad Creek as their father, Larry Scharch Sr., measures them. Larry Jr. says "They just didn't grow." He adds their catch over the last couple of years was good but, "Today we might not get our limit." There are far fewer boats out than last year.