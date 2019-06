Algerina Perna/Baltimore Sun

In the 500 block of Laurens St., Bill Dawson, far left, with the Franklin Park Conservatory from Columbus, OH, shows second graders from New Song Academy how to plant vegetables and flowers. More than 32 vacant city lots will be transformed into a community garden as part of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company and The U.S. Conference of Mayors nationwide GRO1000 gardens and green spaces program. The City of Baltimore, along with a host of philanthropic partners, will dedicate the Upton Edible Garden that will focus on producing locally grown and healthy food options for area residents. The dedication is the kick-off event for mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake's weeklong "Power in Dirt" initiative.