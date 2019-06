Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun

Adam Wose,left, a natural resources technician, and DNR biologist Maureen Anderson, right, look at a sample bottle of water they collected near a dead fish that they noticed. They said there is a "probable" algae bloom in the area but that the dead fish they found didn't show any signs of being affected by it. The two were working at the DNR's continuous monitoring site at Budd's Landing on the Sassafras river. The water quality is monitored every two weeks between April and October.