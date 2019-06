Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun

Wayne Hudson, Vice President of Operations for Perdue AgriBusiness. Perdue's Agrirecycle facility where they process poultry litter into fertilizer pellets. Maryland is spending more taxpayer and Chesapeake Bay cleanup money each year to ferry animal waste outside the state, because of tightened restrictions on how much of the manure can be used as fertilizer and a rise in industrial chicken farms with no cropland to apply it to. For the first time, the state expects to max out its $1.6 million budget on the program this year.