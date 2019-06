KENNETH K. LAM, Baltimore Sun

Tony Bailey comes down to the Middle Branch Park from his Baltimore home at least a couple times a week in summer to stick his net in the water in the hunt for crabs. One day, he brought Lanae Russell and her son, Marcus, along with his daughter Christen. "It's my first time," said Russell. "It was a lot more relaxing that I thought it would be." That made Bailey smile. He had told her about how the spot was a nice escape from the city. It's always a little cooler there in the summer. It's green and lacks the pavement involved in city living. There are usually crabs and fish to catch. "Just hand dipping, you can get a bushel of crabs in a couple hours if they're running good," he said. The kids seemed to revel in the expanse of grass, doing cartwheels and running after each other. But Bailey said it's not always so idyllic. Sometimes the water is filled with trash, particularly after a heavy rain. Sometimes the crabs look a little dingy and not blue. "It has its ups and its downs," Bailey said. "There are problems with trash in the harbor. No one cleans it up." But it's still worth coming here, he says. And as for the water quality, he says he's been eating the crabs since he was 10. He's now 35 and has never gotten sick, he said. And he doesn't eat the yellowish "mustard" inside steamed crabs, which health experts warn against because that's where any contaminants might be concentrated. He catches fish, too, white perch, spot and rockfish. He also hooks catfish – which the state also warns against eating – but gives them away. Bailey would like to see the city do a better job picking up the bottles and other refuse that collects in the water. And he'd like officials to monitor water quality so he can continue to bring his family and friends here.