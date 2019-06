Jed Kirschbaum, Baltimore Sun

The National Aquarium recommends that you "don't pour anything down storm drains because they lead to the bay, which connects to the ocean. Most sewer systems and wastewater treatment plants do not remove poisonous cleaners, and yard and car-wash chemicals make their way into local waterways, and, eventually, into our ocean, harming animals along the way. You wouldn't want to swim in those chemicals, and neither do the marine animals." You can find more tips from the aquarium here. For local hazardous waste disposal information, click here.