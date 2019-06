Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun

Cannon Slaysman, 14, left, pulls his brother T.T., 11, in a wagon as his parents select perennials after receiving several free trees during Earth Day at Herring Run Nursery in northeast Baltimore. Blue Water Baltimore, which operates the nursery, also offered educational stations and rain barrel workshops. Plant sales benefit Blue Water Baltimore's environmental programs, such as stormwater management, water quality initiatives, urban forestry and educational programs.