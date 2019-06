Sherwin-Williams Environmental, Health and Safety Manager Adam Haynos mulches a tree on a back lot that is being developed into a more green area.

Sherwin-Williams Environmental, Health and Safety Manager Adam Haynos (left) and Plant Manager Michael Levitsky (right) stand on an adopted lot that they are developing with plants and a walkway.

Sherwin-Williams has been making an effort to turn its facility green. This is part of a new initiative to enlist industries in South Baltimore in helping clean up the Middle Branch of the Patapsco River.