Gerald Winegrad: Let’s stop poisoning ourselves, our children, wildlife with pesticides. | COMMENTARY

My previous two columns documented the serious threats pesticides pose to our health and our natural world. So what can be done to eliminate this deliberate injection of dangerous toxic chemicals into our food, bodies, and environment while still assuring that we and our food supply are protected from pests?
We must change from an emphasis on using tens of millions of pounds of synthetic chemical pesticides to a smarter, more natural and scientific system of pest control. It is essential that we move away from these pesticides by adopting integrated pesticide management (IPM) and graduating to organic practices that use only the safest natural biological pesticides.
IPM uses science and common sense to monitor any pest problems and emphasizes prevention. Actionable level of pests be they insects, rodents, or weeds are set and any control should emphasize safe, natural methods of control and, when necessary, use of the safest natural pesticides.
Let’s start with our own responsibilities:
Lawn/turf care: Maryland is covered by 1.2 million acres of turf grass, 19% of our land. One million acres are lawns around homes and most of the rest is state and local government properties. About 19 million pounds of pesticides are used on Bay watershed lawns to kill weeds and insects. About 75% of households use pesticides and many tend to use greater concentrations then label limits.
We all should consider replacing all or part of our lawns with attractive alternatives such as rain gardens and flowering ground cover. We can eliminate weeds by proper mowing height and removal by hand or garden tools or spraying a 10% vinegar solution. We also should select the proper turf species to minimize disease problems, use only safe organic products, and never choose a lawn care company unless sure it is an organic, truly natural one that uses soil tests and IPM.
Even plants you may buy to attract pollinators are likely to contain dangerous pesticides affecting these species from coated seeds and/or pesticides on the plants used by the garden center.
We also can work to enact a county law (state law best) paralleling Montgomery County’s Healthy Lawns Act (2015) prohibiting use of “cosmetic pesticides” on private and public lawns. Only safe organic products or EPA-designated minimum risk pesticides may be used. Baltimore City recently enacted a similar law.
Home insects and rodents: You can minimize home pesticide use by practicing IPM including sealing out insects and rodents and eliminating their sources of food and water. For an excellent brochure on how to do so, see: https://www.beyondpesticides.org/assets/media/documents/saferchoice/saferchoice2.pdf
When mice infiltrated our stove, I traced the source to a cracked open crawl space door and an opening under the floor to the stove. Rather than using dangerous rodenticides, I plugged the gaps and used $1 mouse traps baited with peanut butter to do the job. For ants, we use a boric acid formulation (borax decahydrate) in a small plastic container which is 100% effective.
Mosquito control: Pesticides applied from trucks and aerially to kill mosquitoes pose serious public health risks and are of limited efficacy. Much better is this plan: 1. Eliminate all standing water; 2. Repel them by planting fragrant plants such as marigolds and use citronella candles; 3. Self-apply organic and nontoxic repellents; 4. Wear pants and long sleeve shirts; 5. Never hire a mosquito control company that uses nonorganic pesticides; and 6. Do as we do and remove your property from spraying by Maryland’s Mosquito Control Program.
Pest control in government buildings, grounds: Since 1999, Maryland law requires all public schools to use IPM and to notify parents and staff prior to pesticide use. This does not eliminate use of all harmful pesticides but you can work to assure the law is being properly administered. Better yet, work to gain enactment of tighter restrictions on all pesticide use in and around state and local buildings and grounds emphasizing IPM.
Now, the more difficult issue to address — agricultural pesticide usage responsible for 90% of pesticides used.
Require IPM in agriculture: Central to farm IPM is an approach that integrates soil health, plant vigor, and practices that promote non‐chemical methods of pest prevention and management. Healthy soils can withstand insects, weeds, disease, drought and heat. Preventive steps are critical to minimize pests and weeds.
When natural, safe options have been exhausted, use the least toxic pesticide in minimal amounts. IPM should be mandatory for all agricultural activities using pesticides. IPM can increase crop yields and animal production and decrease expenses. A major new problem has arisen: chemical giants have bought out seed companies and coat most seeds with pesticides. This needs to be addressed.
Increase organic farming: Organic farming uses IPM but goes further with a goal of eliminating synthetic chemical pesticides and reducing fertilizer use. Bio-based practices are used to eliminate the need for pesticide applications. This is in contrast to the increasing reliance on herbicides on 250 million acres of cropland. No herbicides are used on organically managed cropland. Integrated weed management systems should be required on all farms such as those practiced on organic farms.
One study concluded that if the four million acres of fruits and vegetables grown in the U.S. (just 1.2% of total harvested cropland) transitioned to fully organic farming, it would eliminate nearly all pesticide dietary exposure and risk except form pesticide coated seeds.
Finally, these changes are needed to tighten federal and state pesticide regulatory systems:
Move pesticide regulations to Maryland Department of the Enrironment: Congress switched administration of pesticides from the Department of Agriculture to the EPA in 1972. Unfortunately, all but nine states still allow their agricultural departments to regulate pesticides despite the built-in conflicts preventing proper controls and inspections. Frequently, the Maryland Agriculture Department joins agribusiness in opposing conservationists efforts to properly manage dangerous pesticides. We need to switch control to MDE. California, a huge agricultural state, has done so with better results.
Reforms needed at EPA: The EPA Office of Pesticide Programs urgently needs radical reforms. A recent investigative report noted how the pesticide industry was far more powerful and better resourced and has hoodwinked, bullied, and persuaded the EPA into using inaccurate science at the expense of public health.
Excellent EPA scientists who enforce rigorous scientific standards are frequently ignored as higher-ups fold under intense pressure from powerful agrochemical companies. These corporate giants spend tens of millions of dollars on lobbying and employ many former EPA scientists once they leave the agency. Since 1974, all seven of the Pesticide Office’s directors who continued to work after leaving the agency went on to make money from the pesticide companies they used to regulate
The new report concluded: “The enormous corporate influence has weakened and, in some cases, shut down the meaningful regulation of pesticides in the U.S. and left the country’s residents exposed to levels of dangerous chemicals not tolerated in many other nations …. In 2016, the U.S. used 322 million pounds of pesticides that were banned elsewhere ….at least 85 pesticides banned in China, Brazil, or the European Union were still used in the U.S. in 2016.”
EPA should rely on independent toxicologists for analyses not corporate shills. These scientists should be chosen by EPA and funded by corporations seeking pesticide approval or re-registration.
It is imperative that we act now to free us from perilous pesticide penetration into our bodies and our natural world.
For further information see: https://www.beyondpesticides.org and mdpestnet.org,
Latest Environment
A special thanks for review of this column to Dr. Pierre Mineau, formerly with the Canadian Wildlife Service, who is one of the world’s best wildlife toxicologists and a fearless advocate for all creatures great and small. We need scientists like him to run our pesticide regulatory agencies.