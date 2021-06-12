Gerald Winegrad: Nature’s true Blue Angels are the Eastern Bluebirds

Carol and I were dining on our backyard deck overlooking Oyster Creek this week. We were entertained by Cicada Symphony in E-flat at about 1,350 cycles per second. The love-struck males seemed perpetually at a steady 1,400 hertz in their machine-like musicality.
Driven by so many of these slow, red-eyed winged insects, many insectivorous birds were intercepting the cicadas in mid-air for nutritious treats. These aviators included glistening Barn Swallows, Chimney Swifts, and Purple Martins. We routinely see these high-speed winged warriors chasing prey like mosquitoes, performing amazing feats of acrobatic flights with loops and dives. These avian predators were even flying under our deck and near us at eye level. They rival any jet, including the Navy’s Blue Angels.
They are especially active during our dinner time approaching dusk as they will be settling down for the night, turning over their insect control duties to bats. Particularly at this time of the year, the birds need to capture many more insects as they must feed their young.
But on this night, we also witnessed Nature’s true Blue Angels, the Eastern Bluebird. These birds do not catch insects on the wing as their high-speed relatives do, but nonetheless they are effective predators. Perching on nearby fences, deck rails, tree branches, pier pilings, and telephone wires scanning the ground for prey, they can spot caterpillars and other insects in tall grass at a distance of more than 50 yards.
Then, they quickly drop to the ground grabbing insects with their beaks. While these Blue Angels don’t perform like their avian cousins or Navy jets, you can actually witness them efficiently catching bugs and either eating them or sharing catches with their mates or offspring.
The group of Bluebirds we saw were perched on a neighbor’s deck railing. The male had captured what looked like a moth and two hungry young baby-blues were begging for this treat. The adult Bluebird had not yet succeeded in killing the prey item. Carol focused on this family with her high-power camera lens and clearly saw that what we thought was a moth was a juicy cicada. We were amazed when it fell from the father’s beak still alive, slowly flitting to the ground.
The daddy Bluebird easily retrieved the cicada whose mating chores appeared to be over. Once the cicada expired, papa Bluebird fed it to one of his demanding babies.
Bluebirds have to stay busy hunting insects as they typically have more than one successful brood each year. Young produced in early nests may help with the second nesting set of birds. Most young leave their parents in summer but later brood birds may stay with their parents over the winter. Eastern Bluebirds can live more than 10 years.
Bluebirds are a favorite of birders especially the male in full mating plumage—always a treat to capture in binoculars or camera with their brilliant, vivid royal blue on the back and head, and rusty red-brown on the breast. The female, as is often the case in birds, is not as striking and has blue tinges in the wings and tail with a grayer body. This is known as plumage dimorphism or sexual dichromatism. Sunlight brings out both sexes colors as the birds, particularly in winter, can look rather plain especially at a distance.
The Eastern Bluebird is a small thrush and joins Robins and Wood Thrushes in this family. Eastern Bluebirds occur across North America east of the Rockies and south as far as Nicaragua. They can be seen here year round and are a special eye-candy treat in winter although some migrate as far north as northern Canada. They are not seen at feeders but those who use live mealworms will have a good chance in attracting them. Bluebirds also respond well to nest boxes some of which were placed in a meadow at Quiet Waters Park by the Anne Arundel Bird Club. Bluebirds typically use tree cavities and old woodpecker holes for nesting.
Eastern Bluebird populations fell in the early twentieth century as aggressive introduced species such as European Starlings and House Sparrows made available nest holes increasingly difficult for Bluebirds to hold onto. In the 1970s and 80s, establishment of bluebird nests through campaigns to assist this Blue Angel lessened much of this competition especially through the use of boxes designed to keep out the larger European Starling. Eastern Bluebird numbers have been recovering since unlike many other avian species.
There also are Western Bluebirds and Mountain Bluebirds, both found in the western U.S. and down into western Mexico.
Bluebirds eat grasshoppers, crickets, katydids, mosquitoes, and beetles as well as earthworms, spiders, millipedes, centipedes, sowbugs, and snails. They can eat up to 2,000 bugs per day and while insects comprise more than two-thirds of their diets, they also eat berries and fruit, especially in the winter.
Bluebirds and other avian insect eaters save billions of dollars in crop and timber losses providing natural pest control. These insectivores are known to benefit such crops as apples, broccoli, cacao, coffee, corn, kale, and grapes as well as timber such as spruce. Western Bluebirds provide just one example and it should delight wine drinkers, these Bluebirds consume blue-green sharpshooters, cousins of leafhoppers, that spread bacteria causing a deadly grape blight called Pierce’s disease. One Napa Valley vintner installed 1,000 bluebird nest boxes and watched the farm’s once-rampant disease disappear. The vineyard manager was quoted as saying “I look at them and go, ‘Thank you for working for us.’”
In many cultures, Bluebirds are seen as the harbinger of happiness and this may date back thousands of years. In traditional Iroquois cosmology, the call of the bluebird is believed to ward off the icy power of Sawiskera, also referred to as Flint, the spirit of the winter. In our home culture we support these cultural beliefs as we love Nature’s Blue Angels. During long winters, they provide a spark of beauty and wonderment. Thank you for brightening our days.