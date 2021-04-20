University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science to map Chesapeake Bay nutrient plume

How does energy from the sun eventually come to fuel a great white shark?
It starts with photosynthesis and the production of microscopic plants called phytoplankton. Zooplankton too small to see then eat multiple phytoplankton. Then bay anchovy eat multiple zooplankton, rockfish eat multiple bay anchovy and the shark eats the rockfish.
This spark of life, called production, is particularly high where the nutrient-dense waters of the Chesapeake Bay meet the less-enriched waters of the Atlantic Ocean. Life is good in the bay’s plume.
But not consistent. The plume can change size, shape and location, altering the productivity of an environment as it moves.
To learn more about how the bay’s plume changes from season to season and how it affects life in the relatively shallow Atlantic shelf at the mouth of the bay, the National Science Foundation has awarded University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science $1 million, the center announced in a press release Friday.
Project lead and Assistant Professor Ryan Woodland said he and two other researchers, plus students, will ride on the RV Rachel Carroll to a shelf where the water ranges from 5 meters deep to 100 meters deep.
They will collect samples and information from 21 spots on the shelf. He said they will go back to the same spots each winter, spring, summer and fall for two years, for eight trips total. Their first trip will be in January.
Having a better understanding of the area will provide a better understanding of how climate change and severe storms could change the food web, UMCES Director of Communications Amy Pelsinsky said in an email.
UMCES Professor Ming Li will be mapping the water and its movement. A release from UMCES said Li will create a computer model of the water moving to predict how wind, waves and tides affect the size, shape and location of the plume.
Li will also see how the amount of fresh water flowing from rivers affects the plume, something which could change as more extreme weather events occur due to climate change, the center said in its release.
Woodland will be scooping up tiny critters and phytoplankton from above and below the sediment on the sea floor. He will count and identify worms, clams, snails, shrimp and other creatures and calculate their productivity, figuring out how much potential food and energy is borne from the plume.
“We’re trying to understand the seasonal patterns in the growth of animals in the plume area, on the shelf,” he said.
Associate Professor Jeremy Testa studies a process called eutrophication, in which a body of water becomes too enriched from nutrients like phosphorus and nitrogen, fueling an algal bloom which dies off and strips the water of oxygen. He will collect sediment samples and incubate them to learn about “how patterns of sediment metabolism change in relation to plume location,” the center said in its release.