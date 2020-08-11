Record rain sets back Maryland phosphorus pollution progress in 2019, state expects to recover

Prompted by “insufficient progress” toward a cleaner bay, in 2010 the Environmental Protection Agency established the Total Maximum Daily Load, which set bay-wide pollution limits seeking a 25% reduction in nitrogen, 24% reduction in phosphorus and a 20% reduction in sediment compared to 2009, according to an executive summary of the program. Mechanisms to bring that change must be in place by 2025, and now we are in the final innings, Fisher said.