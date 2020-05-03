Advocacy groups present annual reports that show Anne Arundel rivers are improving

The South, Severn, West, Rhode and Magothy rivers all saw improved water quality in 2019, new reports from advocacy groups for the Anne Arundel County waterways show.
Most of the reports attributed the better test results to lower rainfall totals last year compared to 2018. Less rain means less pollution from stormwater runoff, which can include nutrients and sediment that fuel algal blooms and kill underwater grasses.
The Arundel Rivers Federation released its report on the Rhode, West and South rivers Thursday, saying that water quality improved in those rivers as rainfall decreased by 31 inches in 2019 compared to 2018.
Water clarity got better in the South, remained the same in the Rhode and decreased in the West, according to the federation. Underwater grasses were at their highest levels since 1978 and 2010, respectively, for the Rhode and South rivers, but there was no grass in the West.
The Severn also improved, with the Severn River Association reporting good water clarity, less bacteria and more than 250 acres of underwater grasses including horned pondweed, widgeon, redhead and sago pondweed. The association also reported spotting a new grass that is not native to the Severn River — Eurasian milfoil.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Eurasian milfoil was introduced to the United States between 1880 and 1940, and it is native to Asia, Europe and Northern Africa.
“As milfoil emerges before native grasses, it helps filter the water, thus making way for more native grasses,” Executive Director Tom Guay wrote in the State of the Severn. “This bodes well for Back Creek volunteers in the SRA Navy, which found a few lonely strands of Milfoil popping up in Back Creek.”
The SRA also launched a 41-site monitoring program in 2019, but so far hasn’t been able to get out on the water to monitor this year because of restrictions in place to slow the spread of the pandemic.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources monitors more than 100 spots in tidal and non-tidal waters throughout the state, as well as the main stem of the Chesapeake Bay, according to Resource Assessment Director Bruce Michael. Monitoring stopped in mid-March as Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency and restrictions went in place to limit the spread of the virus, to protect staff.
The Magothy also saw good bacterial water quality and a lot of underwater grass in 2019 — the Virginia Institute of Marine Science’s annual survey showed 183 acres of grasses in the watershed, the most in 10 years, according to the Magothy’s River Association’s annual report.
The Arundel Rivers Federation said in its report that it wants to investigate why the amount of sediment and algae in the West and Rhode rivers is higher than the South or Severn.
“Even though the West. and Rhode River have significantly smaller watersheds and higher percentages of forest than the Severn and South Rivers, they have much higher total suspended solids (sediment and algae) flowing downriver,” the Arundel Rivers Federation wrote.
The Magothy River Association will continue to study water quality at Lake Waterford, which experienced a blue-green algae bloom last summer that caused health officials to issue an advisory against direct contact with water in the lake, according to its report.