Second major spill sends another year’s worth of sewage, about 109,000 gallons, into Sloop Cove

Last week 102,000 gallons of sewage spilled into a tributary of Sloop Cove, a large spill for a county that typically loses that much sewage in a calendar year.
It was eclipsed by an even bigger breach early Friday morning when a force main along Opel Road burst because of corrosive soil in the area. Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works spokesman Matt Diehl said 109,916 gallons of sewage spilled into a ditch leading down to Sloop Cove.
The Maryland Department of Environment and county Department of Health has been notified, he said.
They became aware of the leak around 12:40 a.m., Diehl said.
They were able to capture about 2,500 gallons, and the area where sewage spilled was covered with lime and vacuumed. While close to last week’s spill, the events weren’t connected.
Diehl said the force main that broke early Friday was scheduled for replacement and that work has now been moved up. The line will be replaced with plastic piping that won’t corrode.
“Our crews are always monitoring these lines and will continue to do that,” Diehl said.