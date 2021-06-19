Edgewater research center says an underwater camera and good timing may be the future of monitoring oyster reefs

Scientists at the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center say underwater video can be used to assess the health of oyster reefs, a new method which could be five times faster than traditional means, cheaper than using divers and less-damaging than sampling the reef using patent tongs.
Using sonar, scientists at the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center in Edgewater were able to track the movement of fish underwater, but the noise didn’t give them enough information about the habitat surrounding the fish. They decided to strap a waterproof camera to their sonar device, and when they found that the image was sufficiently clear, they applied the technique to monitoring oyster reefs.
“It’s a really easy, fast method to go out and keep tally on how the reefs are doing,” Keira Heggie, lead author of the study, said.
But isn’t the water too murky to get a clear image? SERC Senior Scientist and co-author Matthew Ogburn said that isn’t the case. Chlorophyl production is high in the summer, which adds to the turbidity, but in the fall the water clears up.
Starting in 2017, researchers at the center’s Fisheries Conservation Lab recorded footage at 200 locations across four tributaries of the Choptank River, according to a media release from SERC.
Ogburn said one of their goals was to design a simple way to evaluate oyster habitat based on photographs. Their rating system goes from 0 to 3.
A 0 means there are no hard surfaces for baby oysters to settle on, 1 means up to half the area has hard surface, a 2 means more than half the area has hard surface and a 3 means more than half the area has hard surfaces, and there are also vertical reef structures.
After rating the reefs based on video, they scored the reefs again based on a more detailed photo analysis. The results were similar, showing that the video method worked.
The team’s findings were published last week in Marine Ecology Progress Series.
Ogburn said they are working with the Severn River Association and the Arundel Rivers Federation to replicate the method on a smaller scale. That work should wrap up this summer, he said.
Arundel Rivers Federation clean water advocate Jesse Iliff said they worked with members of the Chesapeake Conservation Corps to use the method in the spring before the water became too turbid.
He said he is excited about the potential of the new method. It is less invasive, quick and captures information about the oysters’ surroundings. Oyster reefs are home to species such as mud crabs, mummichog and sea anemones.
“It has the potential to tell you a lot more about not just oysters but all the other things,” he said.
As for the results published last week, the SERC team said it found that in Harris Creek restored reefs in sanctuaries scored the highest, while unrestored reefs in sanctuaries did poorly.
The methodology could be used in the future to see if oyster reef restorations are paying off.
“You’ve got to actively restore something,” Heggie said. “But if you actively restore something and then let it go by its wayside, then you’re not going to know exactly if it’s still doing well.”