Bills on property owners’ shoreline rights aim to prevent Cape St. Claire pier debacle from reoccurring

After a pier was built, debated and torn down in Cape St. Claire last year, legislators are taking steps to prevent shoreline rights disputes in the future between landowners and private community associations.
Sen. Ed Reilly and Del. Mike Malone have sponsored a bill that says the Department of the Environment or the Board of Public Works cannot terminate or impair the riparian rights of an individual or community association because of an application to install a pier.
Del. Heather Bagnall has sponsored a similar bill that also states that riparian rights can’t be lost due to erosion or sea-level rise.
Riparian is a term that refers to the area where the land and water meet. State law says only people whose property borders tidal wetlands or waters can apply to build piers and other structures.
However the right to build in the riparian area can be negotiated and altered through private agreements, as is the case in Cape St. Claire, where the association’s riparian rights are specified in covenant agreements created when the development was first built in 1949. Regardless of who owns the lot, the developer has reserved riparian rights.
Last year the county and state approved permits for a property owner to build a pier at Cape St. Claire, which was then constructed.
The association said it was forced to sue to protect its riparian rights, the case was settled and the pier was torn down.
Reilly said his bill would ensure that the state and county are aware of that kind of contractual relationship, so permission isn’t given for a legally objectionable structure.
“That’s not fair to the property owner and it’s also not fair to the community association,” he said.
The bill would require two new hires at the Department of Environment to update regulations and check for riparian rights contracts that affects permits, which is estimated to cost a little more than $120,00 annually.
Reilly said because of the financial crunch the state is facing, the bill may be amended to instead require that the property owner notify adjacent land owners and the community association when it applies to build a pier. That would both alleviate the cost to the state and make it so the department is not making decisions having to do with private contracts. The community association could take immediate action to appeal the permit when notified, Reilly said.
The property owners were able to apply to build piers at Cape St. Claire because their parcels extended to the water line, but it wasn’t always that way, according to county land records. There had been a thin strip of beach owned by the association that separated those lots from the water, where the community was planning a shoreline restoration project to protect against erosion.
But the county has said that land is all eroded away now, and is under water. The reason Cape St. Claire maintained its riparian rights was the contract, otherwise the new waterfront property owners would have been clear to build.
Bagnall’s bill states that riparian rights can’t be lost through the permitting process or due to erosion and sea-level rise. She said the Cape St. Claire illuminated a loophole in which a property owner could assert riparian rights through an application to build.
“Now that sort of this loophole in the permitting process has been highlighted, I kind of feel like the clock is ticking,” she said.
Her bill would create a repository of the kinds of private agreements like the one at Cape St. Claire, allowing private agreements to be spotted during the application process, triggering the need to notify the owner of riparian rights. She said she doesn’t want other community associations to need to spend tens of thousands in legal fees, as Cape St. Claire did.
To implement the bill it would cost $465,000 in fiscal 2022, which includes hiring two planners, an administrative assistant and an Assistant Attorney General.
The Cape St. Claire Improvement Association President Jeffrey Roche said they have testified in support of Bagnall’s bill, with amendments.
“The association is happy to work with any of its representatives to prevent communities from having to incur substantial costs to defend their interests,” he said in an email.