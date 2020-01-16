He was one of a number of elected leaders who spoke Wednesday at a meeting on resilience planning and financing guided by Dan Nees and Joanne Throwe of the Center for Global Sustainability at the University of Maryland. The center has worked with Anne Arundel, Charles County, Queen Anne’s County and Annapolis in recent months to take stock of their assets and plan ways to be more resilient to climate change. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration tide gauges indicate that sea levels in the Chesapeake region are rising 3.4 mm per year.