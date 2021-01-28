Magothy River Association plants 100 reef balls to create new habitat

There was a cold wind blowing on the Magothy River Wednesday while workers from Maguire Marine splashed concrete ball after concrete ball into the chilly water.
After each plunge with an excavator swinging from the deck, crew members chalked their progress on the side of the barge until they reached 100.
Planting the oyster reef balls was a project by the Magothy River Association, which coordinated placing them near Dobbins Island in hopes of improving fish habitat. The hollow half spheres were dropped to water 12 to 14 feet deep, giving young swimmers a place to hide from predators.
The balls were donated in 2019 by Coastal Conservation Association’s Living Reef Action Campaign, which worked with Anne Arundel County public schools students to make the structures.
While the association got approval from state and federal officials, the balls were stored at Cypress Marina in Severna Park. Maguire Marine donated its time to plant all 100 balls. The association also will place and maintain a marker to caution boaters.
Wednesday’s work trip added the balls next to 50 others planted off Dobbins Island in 2004. An inspection of that reef two years later found “abundant” mussels, barnacles and hydroids, an aquatic lifeform similar to a jellyfish, according to a report from the Maryland Environmental Service. There were also fish such as bream and white perch.
Association President Paul Spadaro said his group will partner with the Marylanders Grow Oysters program to nourish the reef with young oysters each year.
The portion of the river where the reef balls were planted was quiet on Wednesday, giving the crew room to work. They attached a reef ball to the excavator then moved it out to a worker standing on a floating dock who guided it down into the water.
And all the while a dog named Angel roamed the deck keeping an eye on progress.