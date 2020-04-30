Anne Arundel County signs up for Recycle Coach app; residents get free access to digital guide and schedule

Anne Arundel County has signed up to participate in the Recycle Coach app, a move to increase education about proper recycling in the community.
Residents can download the app and put in their address to get access to a digital waste pick up schedule and set reminders. They can also use a function called “What Goes Where," a comprehensive recycling guide that covers what to do with plastic film, textiles and more, with information specific to county operations.
The smartphone app will also allow the Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works to send push notifications to those who opt in, giving them personalized reminders about recycling practices or warnings about delays in service, Recycling Program Coordinator Richard Bowen said.
The app costs the county a little less than $17,000 a year, Bowen said; that is half the cost of one direct mailing of information to residents. With this approach, whatever information the person needs is already at their fingertips, he said.
The app is available on both the Apple and Google Play stores.