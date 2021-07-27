Annapolis considering fines, stop work order for contractors at Quiet Waters Park construction site

In response to complaints by a city alderman and a group of concerned residents, Annapolis is considering punishment, including fines and a stop-work order, for a contractor who they say committed numerous environmental violations at a construction site near Quiet Waters Park.
Alderman Rob Savidge, D-Ward 7, presented photos at Monday’s City Council meeting of the protected wetlands adjacent to Parkside Preserve, also known as the Reserve at Quiet Waters, that include trees being cleared for a utility easement, a permitted access pathway with torn up timber matting meant to protect tree roots and a black plastic silt fence that appeared to be propped up by wood sticks and leaking sediment into nearby wetlands.
Now the city is considering punishment for Anne Arundel County-based Reliable Contracting Company that could result in fines ranging into the thousands of dollars, a stop-work order or both, said Deputy City Manager for Resilience and Sustainability Jacqueline Guild, who is heading up the city’s response.
Residents and environmental advocates want swift action to punish the company for potentially causing irreversible damage to the wetlands.
“Stop-work orders are what really makes a difference because in this case, the most you could get out of a violation for a fine is 500 bucks. This project is tens of millions (of dollars) it doesn’t even matter,” said Jesse Iliff, a riverkeeper with the Arundel Rivers Federation, Monday in public testimony to the Annapolis City Council.
“But a stop-work order that’s five figures an hour that the developer has to contend with and that will really get somebody’s attention and that’s what should be done,” Illiff said.
A manager for the Quiet Waters project from Reliable Contracting could not be reached Tuesday.
On Monday, Savidge accused the contracting company of causing some of the damage on purpose and explained that when silt and sediment pollute wetlands, it kills vegetation and suffocates tree roots.
“The city is still investigating but I think there are signs that indicate that this may have been a deliberate bypass of the silt fence by the developer,” said Savidge, who worked for a decade as a sediment control expert before becoming an alderman. “This is a large regional company, they know better.”
The city did a preliminary review of the site last week and some remediation has already been made including laying down wood chips along the path to fix the timber matting, said Public Works Director Michael Johnson, who along with Guild and Planning and Zoning Director Sally Nash was called before the council Monday night to give an update on the situation.
City inspectors will also complete three stormwater compliance inspections of the site per week, Johnson said. The city has also requested inspection reports from the developer for added oversight.
Reports completed Tuesday by a stormwater inspector and the city’s arborist plus additional violations reported by residents after Monday’s meeting and Tuesday morning will all be considered as the city considers the total number of violations at the site, Guild said. Maryland caps violations at $500 apiece and $1,000 for repeat offenses.
What happened at the site is wrong and must be remedied, Guild said.
“We will fine them where we find violations but we want to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” she said. “I want to get to the root cause of this. What’s going on with this developer that there are so many violations there.”
Savidge suggested it may be necessary to explore tightening inspection requirements for both the city and private developers.
A former environmental compliance inspector for the city, Savidge has fought to protect the wetlands from development for years. He was part of the city’s environmental review on the Parkside Preserve project before he resigned after publicly raising concerns about the city’s environmental compliance practices.
In 2015, he raised concerns again when the city approved the construction of a sewer and water system underneath the park.
At that time, the city didn’t plan to remove any trees when installing the pipes and didn’t see any negative implications from the installation. Plans changed in the six years since and the public wasn’t adequately notified, Savidge said Monday.
“(We were told) these were some of the most pristine wetlands in Anne Arundel County,” he said. “But now they’re damaged. We don’t know for sure if it was deliberate but the system we had set up to protect them failed and the wetlands are now polluted.”