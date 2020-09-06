Quiet Waters Park celebrates 30 years, well, quietly

It’s easy to imagine what Quiet Waters Park might have looked like, garden glowing with evening conversation, amphitheater lawn spilling over with picnic blankets, had the coronavirus pandemic not canceled the slate of events scheduled to cap the park’s 30th year.
But even without the celebratory trappings, in the late sun of a recent Friday evening, the pandemic seemed far away.
Packs of midshipmen chatted as they ran the trails. Fishermen headed to the waterfront to cast. An Australian shepherd named Harper splashed in the shallows of the South River, seeking out sticks bobbing in the water.
The only indication of interruption from the calamitous outside world were yellow ribbons of caution tape marking off trails where county parks and recreation crews worked to clear branches brought down by a recent storm ahead of a weekend wedding.
As stay at home orders confined county residents to their houses, County Executive Steuart Pittman lifted the entrance fees for county parks, including Quiet Waters, until Sept. 1. The park turns 30 on Labor Day, when it opened to the public for the first time in 1990, and it’s as popular as ever, said county Parks and Recreation Director Rick Anthony.
“As soon as COVID hit, people recognized that the places to be were the parks,” Anthony said. “Being outdoors, having some healthy activity and just being able to have some peace of mind and sanctuary.”
A rare respite from the pandemic, which has killed 229 county residents, closed countless businesses and cratered municipal budgets, park attendance surged between March and September. More than 430,000 visitors streamed into Quiet Waters in that time, topping totals from the same time last years, said Colleen Joseph.
Joseph, a spokeswoman with the county parks department, said she and the staff had originally planned days of events: A garden reception with stewards of the park over the years, guided hikes and a free concert by the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra.
The decision to cancel the concert especially came after much debate, said Andy Loftus, president of Friends of Quiet Waters, but the stewardship non-profit and county staff couldn’t figure out a way celebrate while complying with state and local pandemic precautions and keeping patrons safe.
“Last year the concert drew 4,000 people,” Joseph said. “And you don’t want to limit the attendance, because we don’t want people to miss out.”
Not all is lost. Joseph and other staff will run the visitor center on Saturdays through September to promote a commemorative poster designed by local artist, Joe Barsin, and a historic display of the park through the years. Park staff are also creating videos to mark the occasion, including one that features footage from the day the park opened in 1990.
Newspaper accounts from the time describe that Labor Day 30 years ago as a success, but not a sure one. Initial plans for the park prompted backlash.
It would attract too much traffic, the amphitheater shows would be too loud, the development plans were too expensive. One county resident, in her outrage, sought to have former County Executive O. James Lighthizer removed from office as he tried to push the park forward.
He prevailed, but “it turned out to be the toughest political fight in 16 years of politics,” Lighthizer recalled in an interview.
The park is also Lighthizer’s proudest achievement.
If any of the initial concerns manifested, no one these days is aware. The residents of Hillsmere, some of the most vocal in their opposition three decades ago, now cherish the park and it’s resources, said Mike Waters, president of the neighborhood improvement association.
“It’s delightful,” Waters said. “It’s the open space, I think, to have that next to us — go over there and take a walk, ride a bike, in normal summers, see a concert. It’s certainly well beloved here in Hillsmere.”
Ask Barsin what he remembers of the park in the early ’90s and it’s not the controversy, it’s the weekend getaways with his sons. Kayaking, paddle-boarding, listening to concerts. The Barsins took advantage of everything the park had to offer, he said, so when the county approached him to design the commemorative poster, he was “touched.”
“I feel like I knew the park intimately,” he said. “It was like a dream job.”
On his poster, a blue heron, wings spread in mid-flight, divides the rest into four sections. In each, Barsin illustrated a season of park activities — winter ice skating, summer concerts, spring plein air painting and fall water sports.
Barsin will be at the park visitor’s center on Saturday for a meet and greet, part of the remaining anniversary celebration. Poster sales will fund a nature center planned for the park, Loftus said, and help makeup for other fundraising events canceled because of the pandemic.
As clouds rolled in Friday evening, signaling potential rain leftover from the week’s storms, Jennifer Burns, a nursing student splitting her time between Annapolis and St. Mary’s County, called to her dog Harper, still frolicking in the wake at the edge of the Quiet Waters dog beach.
As Burns leashed up the dripping Australian Shepherd, a fisheman in a wide-brimmed straw hat cast his line once more into the river. A man leaned against gazebo above the promenade, looking out across the water.
Festivities or not, Quiet Waters Park celebrated another day.