Queen Anne’s County to temporarily limit beach attendance to county residents only

Starting July 1, Queen Anne’s County will close beaches at Terrapin Nature Park, Matapeake and Ferry Point to anyone who isn’t from the county, citing public health concerns about a spike in visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of Sunday there had been 226 cases of COVID-19 reported in Queen Anne’s County, compared to more than 5,000 in Anne Arundel. Meanwhile, Queen Anne’s County beaches have seen an influx of visitors from outside the area — two or three times the visitation they had this time last year, Parks Director Steve Chandlee said during a Board of Commissioner’s meeting Tuesday.
At-large Commissioner Jim Moran said Health Officer Joseph Ciatola recommended closing the parks to anyone who isn’t a county resident. District 2 Commissioner Steve Wilson said they don’t have a way to sufficiently sanitize the bathrooms at the park given the influx of visitors. Social distancing is also a challenge on a busy beach.
“That mess on the beach the other weekend was inexcusable. It seems to me not very neighborly to exclude the neighbors, but at the safety of our public, I don’t give a damn,” Wilson said.
The board voted 4 to 1 to close beaches to people who don’t live in Queen Anne’s County while the state is reopening, and no longer than the end of the year.
At least one of those properties, Terrapin Nature Park, has used money from the state’s Program Open Space, which comes with a requirement that the projects be open to all members of the public. Commissioners discussed that requirement Tuesday, but ultimately approved the measure to close the beaches to some members of the public. They discussed using sheriff’s deputies to enforce the new policy.
In a statement Wednesday, Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Gregg Bortz said protecting public health is important and that is why they are asking jurisdictions to follow guidelines from the CDC and state health department. But the department doesn’t support the residency restriction, and said some federal grants also prohibit residency restrictions.
“The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) does not support the residency restriction and encourages the county to find other ways to reduce risk to visitors,” Bortz said in the statement. “It is DNR policy that public lands purchased or improved with Program Open Space funding be accessible to all members of the public.”
Bortz said the department has reached out to the county. DNR’s Program Open Space manual says jurisdictions who violate agreements can have future funding withheld.
The change goes into effect July 1, the same day Queen Anne’s County has scheduled a fireworks show at 9 p.m. at Ferry Point to celebrate Independence Day. People are encouraged to watch from their vehicles and to not gather in large groups.
“We want the visitors, but right now we can’t control what is going on on our beaches,” Moran said.
Chandlee said three weeks ago Queen Anne’s County parks were one of the only options available for people looking to get out and about during the pandemic. Attendance at Terrapin Nature Park peaked at 2,100 one Saturday, and Moran said most of the visitors were from outside the county.
This past Sunday attendance was 900, and Chandlee said he thinks attendance numbers will decline as the state reopens.
The Hispanic Access Foundation’s Director of Conservation Programs Shanna Edberg said in a statement that they have been urging people to recreate responsibly and to stay close to home during the pandemic. However, the board’s decision could lead to over-policing and selective enforcement based on who “looks like” they belong, Edberg said.
“Additionally, it may compound access issues for communities that don’t have nature/beaches nearby – and having that access is a big component of public health too,” she said.
There is also a disconnect between the intended use of Terrapin Nature Park and visitor behavior, Chandlee said. Many visitors are setting up by the water with chairs, tents and coolers, while the primary intent of the park is to preserve nature, not to be a swimming beach.
“If we continue to bring people down there and use it not as it intended we’re going to damage everything we planted, that we tried to save, that we had money put towards for building,” Chandlee said.