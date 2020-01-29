Plastic use began around the 1950s, Haram said, and has rapidly expanded, along with the generation of plastic waste. This session the Maryland General Assembly will consider the Plastics and Packaging Reduction Act, which would ban stores from giving out "plastic carryout bags” less than 4 mils thick, a mil representing 1/1000 of an inch, and would require a 10-cent fee for other bags provided to a customer at point of sale.