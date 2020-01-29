Working from an Edgewater lab, Linsey Haram studies the role plastic pollution plays in transporting creatures on the ocean outside their native environments.
While Haram works for the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center in Anne Arundel County, she studies the northern Pacific ocean where the Great Pacific Garbage Patch has formed. Debris and samples are collected in the field and sent in, she said.
SERC’s Marine Invasions Lab is studying the role of plastics in transporting species out of their native environment by rafting. Essentially, a coastal creature attaches to plastic and floats away with it. SERC was a part of the team that ultimately identified 289 Japanese species which had migrated to Hawaii and the west coast of North America following a tsunami in 2011.
Haram said as she has studied plastics, one challenge she has faced is a lack of standardized language in the field, which she attributes to its rapid development post plastic introduction in the 1950s. And so she and three others submitted a list of 12 words, "A Plasticene Lexicon,” to the Marine Pollution Bulletin last year.
The list published this month and includes the definitions and origins of words that Haram said are used in environmental and geological research, but haven’t been well-defined in the past. Already well-defined words used in plastics manufacturing were excluded, she said.
One of the words on the list refers to the plastic-filled period of history we are in now.
“Plasticene, n. & adj. (2011) an era in Earth’s history, within the Anthropocene, commencing in the 1950s, marked stratigraphically in the depositional record by a new and increasing layer of plastic (Stager, 2011, attributed to Matt Dowling).”
There is the term epiplastic, which means “living on floating plastic.” Creatures which attach to the submerged portions of plastic buoys are epiplastic, Haram said.
Plastic confetti is used to describe multi-colored fragments created by the break down of larger plastic pollution. Haram said it is often found in sand on the shoreline.
The lexicon is meant to be a living document that will evolve as research into plastics continues. In addition to Haram, Gregory Ruiz of SERC, James T. Carlton of Williams College and Nikolai A. Maximenko of the University of Hawaii contributed to the report.
“I don’t see generation of new terms stopping any time soon,” she said.
Plastic use began around the 1950s, Haram said, and has rapidly expanded, along with the generation of plastic waste. This session the Maryland General Assembly will consider the Plastics and Packaging Reduction Act, which would ban stores from giving out "plastic carryout bags” less than 4 mils thick, a mil representing 1/1000 of an inch, and would require a 10-cent fee for other bags provided to a customer at point of sale.