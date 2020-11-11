Owner of Brandon Shores and Wagner power plants in Anne Arundel will stop burning coal by end of 2025

The owner of the Brandon Shores and H.A. Wagner power plants in Anne Arundel County announced Tuesday that it will stop burning coal at the facilities by the end of 2025 and maintain service by repowering the plants with alternative fuel sources.
In a press release Tuesday, Talen Energy said the move is a part of an agreement with the Sierra Club to avoid future litigation and permit disputes related to coal. Talen said it will maintain operations in the market, and is urging policymakers to invest in clean energy.
“Talen’s combination of renewables, zero-carbon nuclear, and battery storage assets will provide a clean, affordable, and reliable power solution to our customers," President Alex Hernandez said in the statement.
Sierra Club said in a statement that the decision will reduce air pollution, barge traffic and noise in the Stoney Beach community, which includes 458 homes.
“This decision is welcomed by our community and will greatly improve the air quality for our community and for communities in the surrounding areas and will also greatly reduce these stations' waste products,” President of the Stoney Beach Association Darrell Abed said in a statement.
