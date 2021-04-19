Maryland sues waste management company for $2.1M over Magothy River pollution

Maryland sued a Columbia-based waste management and recycling company for an estimated $2.1 million Monday, claiming the company operated without permits for most of last year and violated a stormwater discharge agreement at a site in Pasadena.
The lawsuit, filed by the Attorney General’s Office in Anne Arundel Circuit County, includes two counts against Ecology Services, Inc. for the alleged violations at its Baltimore-Annapolis Boulevard property. One count is for operating without a permit for 213 days in 2020. It comes with a civil penalty of up to $10,000 for each day with a permit, according to the suit.
The second count is for four times breaching a stormwater discharge agreement issued by the Maryland Department of the Environment. The state is seeking $10,000 per day for that violation, according to the suit.
“The Maryland Department of the Environment is taking this strong enforcement action to bring this facility into compliance with our clean water laws and to protect the Magothy River,” said Maryland Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles in a statement.
Last year, state inspectors observed workers from Ecology Services tracking mud and sediment offsite, using unpaved roadways and leaving waste storage containers, vehicle parts and trash exposed to precipitation and “soil stains indicating the discharge of oil at the site,” according to the lawsuit.
Those actions violated a consent order agreed to between Ecology Services and the state in August as well as a stormwater discharge permit and the facility’s stormwater pollution prevention plan, the lawsuit alleges.
