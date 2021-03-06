Smithsonian study finds more bad news about climate change: skimpier Chesapeake Bay oysters

SERC Scientist Emeritus Denise Breitburg said climate change has been the driving factor in the Chesapeake Bay’s low oxygen, or hypoxia, for the past 30 years. A 2018 study from the University of Maryland, Center for Environmental Science predicted that the amount of low-oxygen and no-oxygen water in the bay would increase by 10%-30% between the late 20th century and the mid-21st century.