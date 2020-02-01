To get a clear snapshot of an oyster reef in the murky Chesapeake Bay, researchers need to fill a large, transparent box with fresh water and send it down to the bottom with a diver, allowing them to capture an image of the substrate and shells through the lens of clear liquid.
The Chesapeake Bay Foundation wants to add 10 billion oysters to the bay by 2025, and along with that effort scientists want to monitor the health of the reefs where oysters have been added, checking on survival of the filter feeders and the habitat they create.
The clear water box is how they are monitoring right now. Operation costs $7,000 a day, Chesapeake Bay Foundation scientist Doug Myer said, and they don’t capture photos of the entire reef, instead moving in a 100-meter line and capturing images periodically. They might capture 10 pictures, Myer said, but outside the transect the reef could look different.
To find a better way to monitor oysters, last year the foundation partnered with engineers at Northrop Grumman, an aerospace and defense company that is one of the top five arms-producing companies in the United States, according to Forbes. Northrop Grumman, which has an office in Linthicum, is the leading producer of small-caliber ammunition, medium-caliber ammunition and gun systems, according to its website, and brings in more than $30 billion in revenue annually.
Martin Kozaczek leads the Chesapeake Challenge, one of a number of initiatives the company poses to its employees to foster innovation. He said the idea for the partnership came about when he saw a Chesapeake Bay Foundation advertisement seeking experienced divers to work the “massive apparatus.”
“I thought, I can do you one better,” he said.
Northrop Grumman sent a message out in May of 2019, leveraging the knowledge of its multi-state work force, and 10 proposals surfaced for ways to monitor the health of oyster reefs. At an event Friday, officials revealed the technologies their employees have worked on for the challenge, and announced the second phase where engineers will work closely with the foundation to come up with a system they can use and afford.
The teams from Northrop Grumman have made prototypes using a light-field camera, lasers, microphones and SONAR, and are incorporating artificial intelligence, teaching the systems how to recognize what an oyster reef looks, sounds and smells like.
In this second phase, the teams from Northrop Grumman will ruggedize their technology and add them to their vehicle of choice, Kozaczek said, which could be a rover, a submersible autonomous vehicle or something deployed from the side of a boat.
Myer is thrilled.
“We are entering a new paradigm of oyster monitoring,” he said Friday.
The clear water box they currently use is 150 pounds, hard to manage, and potentially dangerous for both the oyster reef and the diver. Using an autonomous vehicle would be safer, could cover more ground and would be a whole lot quieter, something that is important if you want a comprehensive look at life on the reef, and not just life that can’t flee the sound of a motorboat or diver.
“If you can slowly, quietly drift over a reef and listen to it there’s a lot of information there about the size of the deep, its dimensions, its biodiversity,” he said. “Listening for certain fish species that we wouldn’t otherwise see could be a real game changer.”
Black drum, for instance. They are a sign of a healthy reef, so listening for the sound of that specific fish could help indicate where healthy reefs are located.
The team that developed the passive acoustic monitoring system said they collected their first audio sample off a canoe in December, warm beverages at the ready.
“We can record these sounds out in the Chesapeake Bay, and we can train an artificial intelligence agent, a convolutional neural network, to distinguish between a healthy reef sound, an unhealthy reef sound, and no reef sound,” she said.
Once complete, they can put a recording into the artificial intelligence system and it will tell them if the reefs in the area are healthy or not.
Using the technology to pinpoint ideal locations for new reefs and added plantings, or to identify places where oysters aren’t surviving, is another potential game-changer. To get to their 10 billion oyster goal, Myer said they will need to invest wisely, and the new technology will give them a better understanding of where oysters are now.
“It requires the plantings that we do to be in the right place to not only grow but to catch the additional larvae that are out there and to grow some more,” he said. "To go from the millions to the billions, you need to be able to have each investment you make in oyster restoration go as far as it can, and build on itself over time.
Kozachek said they plan on delivering the oyster monitoring product to the bay foundation at the end of the year, and will continue working with them in 2021 to refine the system. But they don’t see things ending there.
Latest Environment
“We want to look beyond 2020, beyond the oysters, and see where this technology might be applicable to other problems,” he said.