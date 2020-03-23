Osprey couple Tom and Audrey return to Kent Island perch, but they’ve got competition

Want to escape from the coronavirus and being stuck at home for a little bit and immerse yourself in the bird world?
You’re in luck. Osprey have arrived at the wooden platform off Kent Island where a family, the Chesapeake Conservancy and explore.org operate a nest camera.
Conservancy spokeswoman Jody Couser said Friday that the female that occupied the nest last year, Audrey, returned. Another female was at the platform, and the two fought, and the interloper continues to hang around the nest.
“Only time will tell which of the two will claim the platform as their home this season,” Couser wrote in an email.
Audrey’s partner, Tom, joined her on Sunday. Osprey often mate for life.
For years the platform has been webcast online while the osprey couple builds their nest from sticks, flotsam and jetsam, and unfortunately sometimes man-made litter. Then, viewers watch the ever-perilous process of raising baby osprey.
The eggs Audrey lays have been attacked by other birds in the past, and never hatched. Sometimes the eggs aren’t viable. And those that do hatch into baby birds are also at risk of predation, or starvation if a sibling can always outcompete for food.
While it is a tough life for the baby birds, they sure are cute. Viewers can watch the little chicks grow week by week. The conservancy holds a naming contest whenever chicks successfully hatch; last year’s chick was named Lil Bit.
“Seeing the beauty of the Chesapeake’s osprey return from their sojourns to the south inspires a deeper level of hope for all of us during this uncertain time,” Couser wrote in an email. “We hope that as Marylanders heed the advice of our Governor and health officials by staying at home, they will find comfort in nature and by following the lives of Tom and Audrey.”
Want more wildlife? The Conservancy runs two other cameras, one in Baltimore that monitors a peregrine falcon nest and one on the Eastern Shore which monitors a great blue heron rookery.
The osprey camera operated by Maryland Raptor Rescue Inc. outside Severna Park High School is working and has an osprey home. The Chesapeake Bay Foundation has a camera and platform, which is occupied by Canadian geese, not osprey.