No development application, no big fine in Bestgate Road tree clearing case

A property owner cited with cutting down 14 large specimen trees without permits has paid $500 and will replant 42 native trees on its property off Bestgate Road in Annapolis, but it won’t face a $73,000 fine from the county’s new tree ordinance.
Environmental Policy Director Matt Johnston said the conservation law approved last November only applies to properties for which a development application has been submitted.
Property owner Southstar Limited Partnership and developer Monticello Property Group planned to build 76 homes and a 20-bed assisted living facility on the property and requested a special exception to allow that zoning use in December. The request was rejected in February.
They had not submitted a development application, Johnston said, and were therefore not subject to the $4.50-per-square-foot-of-disturbance fine approved by the council last November as part of a more forceful tree conservation ordinance.
“The administration would certainly be open to conversations about stopping this kind of clearing and penalizing it to a greater degree,” Johnston said.
Initially, County Executive Steuart Pittman had proposed raising the penalty for clearing in violation of the tree conservation ordinance to $3 per square foot of disturbance. The county council made it even higher, saying it wanted to deter clearing trees in blatant disregard for the law.
Southstar did not admit guilt in the settlement. In February an attorney for Southstar said his client didn’t know how the trees came to be cut down and said someone must have trespassed on the property. A spokesperson did not return a request for comment.
Tracie Reynolds, a spokesperson for the Department of Inspections and Permits, said Southstar has paid the $500 fine for a first-time class “c” civil violation. Its application for a grading permit to replant the 42 trees was received this week, Reynolds said.
County Councilwoman Lisa Rodvien, whose Annapolis area district includes the Bestgate Road site, said the $500 fine for grading without a permit is still a deterrent, but not as forceful. She said it is worth considering an expansion.
“This is very much the kind of action we want people not to take,” she said.