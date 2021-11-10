Maryland Department of the Environment releases plan to update stormwater systems for climate change, issues MS4 permits

MDE projects that between 2020 and 2070 there will be an 11% increase in the amount of rain that will fall during a 1-year storm, or a storm that has a chance of happening once every year, based on a forecast released this spring by the RAND Corporation. In Anne Arundel, that figure is 2.7 inches of rain within 24 hours, but 3 inches of rain within 24 hours could be the new norm due to climate change.