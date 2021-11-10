Maryland Department of the Environment releases plan to update stormwater systems for climate change, issues MS4 permits

The Maryland Department of the Environment has released a report that it says will be a road map for updating stormwater management practices to address more frequent and intense storms and flooding events occurring due to climate change.
The department said it will immediately develop draft updates to Maryland’s stormwater design standards to account for increased stormwater runoff based on future climate change projections.
It will also seek to create watershed-specific action plans, along with local jurisdictions, that can be used to leverage $1 billion from FEMA’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities Program, MDE said in a media release.
MDE projects that between 2020 and 2070 there will be an 11% increase in the amount of rain that will fall during a 1-year storm, or a storm that has a chance of happening once every year, based on a forecast released this spring by the RAND Corporation. In Anne Arundel, that figure is 2.7 inches of rain within 24 hours, but 3 inches of rain within 24 hours could be the new norm due to climate change.
MDE said it may propose an increase in the use of green infrastructure in response.
The department is also working with jurisdictions to identify and map all flood events that have occurred since the turn of the century, January 2000. It has applied for a grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for the mapping project, and will also catalog the size, capacity and age of existing best management practices that are used to reduce pollution across the state.
In areas where floods have happened since 2000, the department may decide to require that infrastructure be sufficient to manage peak flow of a 2-year storm and a 10-year storm, which are more severe than a 1-year storm. MDE said it is also considering increasing the peak flow builders must manage to a 25-year storm in watersheds where floods have occurred.
The state may also require jurisdictions to complete watershed studies and create watershed-specific flood plans, which would look at the cumulative effects of past and future land development, stormwater quantity management requirements for new development and at upgrading existing practices. Planning for climate change and changing infrastructure needs will save the state more than it costs, MDE said, citing the National Institute of Building Sciences’ estimate that $6 is saved in disaster relief costs for every $1 spent on planning.
Between 2050 and 2100 precipitation will increase even more, with the average 1-year storm growing 19% above today’s standard.
In the high emissions RCP 8.5 scenario, carbon dioxide levels rise to 936 parts per million by 2100 and the global temperature rises 5-6 degrees, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
“Aggressive and achievable stormwater requirements for large Maryland jurisdictions are a critical part of our comprehensive, science-based plan for restoring the Chesapeake Bay,” Maryland Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles said in a statement.
The department also announced that it has issued stormwater permits for large Maryland counties, including Anne Arundel. The municipal separate storm sewer system permit, MS4, was issued under the federal Clean Water Act, and gives the county the authority to manage stormwater.
The county used nutrient trading to meet the requirement to treat 2,607 impervious acres under its last permit, Deputy Director of Public Works Erik Michelsen said. The county’s wastewater management systems exceeded pollution reduction goals, and the equivalent of that excess was applied to reducing impervious surface.
Michelsen said that while they used a trade instead of reducing impervious surface on the ground at first, they have since put in projects to cover those 2,607 acres.
Under the new permit Anne Arundel is being asked to restore 2,998 acres of impervious surface by Nov. 4, 2026. Michelsen said that goal is achievable, and they already have a jump on restoration.
Michelsen said the permit is also requiring Anne Arundel to more judiciously manage its salt usage in the wintertime. Using brine instead of rock salt allows the county to use less while maintaining effectiveness, he said.
“We’ve been moving in that direction for years now,” Michelsen said.
Chesapeake Bay Foundation Maryland Senior Scientist Doug Myers said he is concerned that the permit does not sufficiently address and monitor all pollutants that wash from hard surfaces, including PCBs, bacteria, and trash, all human and environmental health issues.
“Overall, while MDE talks frequently about the need to combat climate change, the permits do not sufficiently address the more severe weather events we are already seeing. Those storms create flooding as well as additional pollution from hardened surfaces that the new permits fall short of controlling,” Myers said in a statement.