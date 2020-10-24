Magothy River Association to file lawsuit over alleged damage to river from Ecology Services, Inc. lot in Pasadena

The Magothy River Association will file a lawsuit against Ecology Services, Inc. in federal court over the damage it says the waste management company has caused by allegedly allowing sediment to run off a Pasadena property into waterways, according to a letter of intent.
The Maryland Department of Environment started investigating the lot along Baltimore-Annapolis Boulevard in Pasadena this January, spokesman Jay Apperson said in an email. Trucks used to collect waste throughout Anne Arundel County are parked there, but no waste is stored or disposed of at the site, nor does vehicle maintenance occur at the site, according to a plan submitted by the company this summer in response to an action from MDE.
Apperson said a lack of gravel along an entrance and exit road allows mud and sediment to run off the property. MDE is continuing to work to make sure that concern is addressed, he said.
Spadaro says the runoff is damaging fish habitat and water quality in Lake Waterford and the upper Magothy River.
A message left at Ecology Services' Columbia office seeking comment for this story was not returned.
MDE regulates discharges of stormwater at industrial sites with authority granted by the federal government through the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit program. A statewide permit requires industrial areas like the Ecology Services lot to have a Stormwater Prevention Pollution Plan in place.
Apperson said the company submitted a plan in August. It identifies two outfalls where stormwater leaves the site and mandates quarterly inspections of the water running off.
“They are required by the permit as a tool for the permittee to describe the actions they plan to take to be compliant with the permit,” he said. “SWPPPs are living documents that must change to, for instance, adapt to site changes or any issues identified during inspections.”
In a notice of intent to sue sent on Oct. 1, the association alleges that Ecology Services has operated for years without such a plan, which it says is a violation of the federal NPDES permit program.
Magothy River Association President Paul Spadaro alleges the site is still leaching sediment during rainstorms. He said the association is suing to make sure that ends.
“You’re not allowed to put that kind of stormwater into the street,” he said.
Spadaro said the association would seek monetary damages for the time he claims the site was operating without a pollution prevention plan.
He said the association plans to continue using the federal Clean Water Act to hold more alleged polluters accountable. Spadaro said the notice is a warning to others: if your business is sending contaminated stormwater into the Magothy, you’ll be sued for damages.
Latest Environment
“We can no longer stand by and watch the blatant destruction of the Magothy River watershed by industrial companies and developers, who ignore stormwater regulations and allow contaminated stormwater runoff to flow from their properties through their lax policies,” Spadaro said.