Beleaguered Jabez Branch, ruined headwaters of the Severn River, could finally get a fix

The Severn Riverkeeper program wants to restore a portion of Jabez Branch to a more natural order after years of damage from farms and highway runoff, hoping to stem a source of sediment that Executive Director Fred Kelly says feeds the river’s dead zone each summer.
There are preserved tree stumps in the degraded banks of Jabez Branch in Millersville, Severn Riverkeeper Sara Caldes said, water-loving species like cedar that were left behind as the stream spiraled into poor health.
Centuries of agriculture caused sediment to settle downstream, then as the surrounding land was paved and built on, water rushed off that “impervious surface” and into streams so fast it cut into the banks, according to Caldes and Erik Michelsen, acting deputy director of the Anne Arundel County Bureau of Watershed Protection and Management.
The Jabez was once one of the only brook trout spawning areas in the coastal plain of Maryland, Michelsen said, because the area was fed by cold, fresh groundwater. Decades of manipulation and the reconfiguration of Route 32 and Interstate 97 in the area, plus the historic sediment deposits, sent the stream system into a “death spiral,” he said.
“If those stream systems are spiraling into a damaged condition, they are unlikely to fix themselves without intervention,” he said.
Caldes said you can stand in the stream in some areas and the bank is above your head.
While in some stream systems, restoration means going in and literally digging out that “legacy” sediment from centuries past, that method won’t work for the wooded headwaters of the Severn, according to Caldes.
Shade from trees is essential because it keeps water temperatures cool, Kelly said. Cool water can hold more oxygen and is also the preference of yellow perch, a once-abundant fish in the Severn. A yellow perch hatchery operated there in the ’40s, ’50s and ’60s.
So instead they need to work in the stream itself, Caldes said, which means raising the stream bed to meet the surrounding land by adding wood chips and sand, and creating a natural step-pool system called a “regenerative stormwater conveyance.” Instead of being confined to deep veins that have been cut into the land by runoff, the water can spread out, slow down, and hopefully pollutants like nitrogen and phosphorus never make it farther downstream.
The Maryland Department of Environment is reviewing a nontidal wetlands permit application submitted by Severn Riverkeeper for the project, which covers reaches 1 and 2 of the third branch of the Jabez. Once the application is deemed complete they will post a public notice for the project, spokesman Jay Apperson said in an email.
Caldes said the project will be 2,600 linear feet, and will cost between $4 million and $6 million.
In 2018, scientists from the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center published a study on the effects of a similar regenerative stormwater conveyance project that covered 452 meters of Muddy Creek in Edgewater.
When comparing water at the top of the project to water leaving it at the base, the slowed-down stream system removed 25.7% of nitrate, 49.7% of total nitrogen, 45.8% of total phosphorus and 73.8% of suspended sediment.
When scientists compared water quality about a half-mile downstream to an adjacent reference watershed, they found no significant reduction in pollution. There is another nutrient removal system in the watershed that may have masked the effects of restoration, the study said, because it was already providing similar benefits: a beaver dam.
Keith Binsted, lead designer for Underwood & Associates, which built the Muddy Creek project and is designing the Jabez project, said they are trying to recreate beaver ponds with the regenerative stormwater conveyance approach.
In some parts of the Jabez the bottom of the stream is 10 feet below the bank, Binsted said. By reconnecting the stream with the bank and surrounding floodplain, they will be creating all kinds of new habitat for creatures –– instead of a fast-moving stream there will be deep pools, and land for amphibians and aquatic insects to run to during heavy deluges.
Completing the project is a priority for the Severn Riverkeeper. Michelsen said restoration is also a shared goal of state and local officials, including the Department of Natural Resources and the State Highway Administration.
DNR spokesman Gregg Bortz said in an email that several years ago they got money for design work, but said they don’t have funds being actively used, or that have been requested for the project.
“Overall, DNR maintains an interest in a design for Jabez Branch that meets and balances several priorities including the reduction of nutrients and sediments flowing into the bay, protection of the wetlands and land managed by the department, and protection of aquatic species and habitat that might be affected,” he wrote.