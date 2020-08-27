Anne Arundel issues swim advisory for Herald Harbor in Crownsville

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health issued an advisory Wednesday telling people not to swim, kayak, paddle board or otherwise have direct contact with water at the Herald Harbor Community Beach because of high bacteria levels.
If you have been in the water there, wash off with soap and warm water immediately, and wash clothing as well, the department said in the advisory.
Routine sampling of the water at that spot indicated levels of enterococci bacteria that exceeded Environmental Protection Agency standards for safe swimming. For more information visit the county’s website, or call the Recreational Water Quality Line at 410-222-7999.
