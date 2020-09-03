xml:space="preserve">
Rumored ‘casket’ in South River actually floating dock, Department of Natural Resources police say

Rachael Pacella
By
Capital Gazette
Sep 03, 2020 6:05 PM
This photo take from Maryland Natural Resources Policy shows a crew removing a floating dock from the South River. - Original Credit: NRP
This photo take from Maryland Natural Resources Policy shows a crew removing a floating dock from the South River. - Original Credit: NRP (NRP / HANDOUT)

What was rumored on social media to be a casket floating in the South River is actually a floating dock, Maryland Natural Resources Police said Thursday.

A post to a local radio station’s Facebook page fueled speculation over a hazard in the South River with an arched top and square sides that looked like a coffin.

The Department of Natural Resources hydrographic operations team and the Maryland Natural Resources Police went out to investigate, according to a spokesperson, and discovered a far less spooky hazard: a floating dock.

The wayward dock was removed from the water Thursday.

