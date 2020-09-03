Rumored ‘casket’ in South River actually floating dock, Department of Natural Resources police say

What was rumored on social media to be a casket floating in the South River is actually a floating dock, Maryland Natural Resources Police said Thursday.
A post to a local radio station’s Facebook page fueled speculation over a hazard in the South River with an arched top and square sides that looked like a coffin.
The Department of Natural Resources hydrographic operations team and the Maryland Natural Resources Police went out to investigate, according to a spokesperson, and discovered a far less spooky hazard: a floating dock.
The wayward dock was removed from the water Thursday.