Gerald Winegrad: Enjoy nature’s biological clock turning to fall

With autumn comes expectations of migratory waterfowl flying in from the north to stay in bay country for the winter. Tens of thousands of ducks, geese, and Tundra Swans will be arriving in waves very soon. We are enthralled by the sweet kloo-kwoo sound of swan flocks overhead—then I know winter is close. It is a tradeoff with the birds that departed south, but always a winter treat to see the swans, Canvasbacks, Buffleheads, Ruddy Ducks, Goldeneyes, Wigeons, Redhead Ducks, and my favorite, the male Hooded Merganser, around us on the Annapolis Neck Peninsula.