He noted that community officials can submit scientific or technical data to FEMA for local map revisions. A FEMA spokesperson said the agency is working with some communities to identify future risk and plans to draw from organizations like NOAA to develop tools conveying future conditions like sea-level rise and adaptation options — but they won’t be regulatory like its floodplain maps. The spokesperson added that the agency has a Future of Flood Risk Data initiative seeking to develop a more comprehensive understanding of flood hazards and flood risk across the nation.