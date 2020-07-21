Dolphins spotted in the Severn are common visitors, still bring delight

Ainsley Jeffers and friends were at the Linstead community beach early Saturday morning to catch the sunrise, but instead caught a pod of dolphins breaching in the Severn River.
The dolphins? They were catching fish.
“They were right by the pier, and as you look out there were more and more,” she said.
Like a sunrise, it was a pretty experience for the viewer, but also a common one.
Starting in mid-May bottlenose dolphins chase food into Maryland waters and often hunt in the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries, state stranding coordinator Amanda Weschler said.
“They usually stick around as long as resources are abundant and water temperatures are warm,” she said.
That is typically until October. The dolphins are often observed hunting fish, as Jeffers saw Saturday, and sometimes trail watermen to scavenge anything thrown back overboard.
Weschler said pods of dolphins have been spotted as far north as Pooles Island, near Dundalk.
She is responsible for the state’s dead stranded animals, figuring out how they died and studying emerging diseases. She collaborates with the National Aquarium, which takes care of live stranded animals in need of care.
The two share a hotline, which people can call to report dead, stranded or injured marine animals: 1-800-628-9944.
If you spot dolphins swimming and want to help scientists better understand their lives and behaviors, one option is participating in a citizen science program like the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science’s Dolphin Watch.
Helen Bailey and her team at UMCES launched Dolphin Watch in 2017, which according to their website allows citizens to report sightings of dolphins in the bay which are then verified by the experts.
Citizen scientists can sign up by email at chesapeakedolphinwatch.org or use the Chesapeake Dolphin Watch phone app. More than 5,500 citizen scientists have reported dolphins, according to the program’s website.
The program has recorded more than 250 signature whistles from dolphins in the Potomac River using an underwater microphone. It found two of those same signature whistles in 2018 in the Rhode River, which indicates that dolphins visit a variety of tributaries year after year, the program wrote in a summary.
A summary of data from 2017, 2018 and 2019 found that dolphin sightings peaked in July in all parts of the bay. In the upper bay sightings mainly happened in June and July, in the mid bay in May through September, and dolphins were reported in the lower bay nearly year-round, according to the program. There were 821 sightings reported through the program in 2019, more than 70% of which were confirmed by experts.
The program’s website also had a map where users can see where dolphins have been reported, and photos, videos and audio recordings of dolphins in the Chesapeake.