Dolphins spotted in the Severn are common visitors, still bring delight

A summary of data from 2017, 2018 and 2019 found that dolphin sightings peaked in July in all parts of the bay. In the upper bay sightings mainly happened in June and July, in the mid bay in May through September, and dolphins were reported in the lower bay nearly year-round, according to the program. There were 821 sightings reported through the program in 2019, more than 70% of which were confirmed by experts.