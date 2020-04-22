Birders adapt to virus restrictions, encourage backyard and neighborhood birding this Earth Day

In the coming weeks kids participating in the Maryland Ornithological Society’s youth program will scout the trees, bushes and waterways near their homes for birds.
All types of birds. Big soaring bald eagles with wide wingspans. Tiny red-throated hummingbirds with wings moving so fast you can’t see. Warblers migrating through the area calling out to others with bright songs.
They are finding all the best birding spots for May 9, International Migratory Bird Day. Normally the group drives up to New Jersey to participate in the World Series of birding, youth director George Radcliffe said, but this year the Maryland Ornithological Society is hosting its own event that encourages kids to search in their yards and neighborhoods.
The pandemic has put a stop to group vegetation plantings and community events that typically mark Earth Day, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. But the natural world still moves as if little were awry, and people looking to get closer to nature as they stick close to home need only look out the window for a reminder.
“You don’t even have to leave your house,” Radcliffe said.
Birds are the most observable part of the natural world, he said, and bird watching is a good activity for all ages because it makes people pay attention to what they are both seeing and hearing — often listening for birds is more effective than scanning the trees.
The coming weeks in Maryland will be a terrific time for birding — species that breed in the region are flying up from the south, including the Baltimore oriole, prothonotary warbler, yellow-throated warbler, scarlet tanager and wood thrush, according to the National Audubon Society.
Radcliffe is concerned about the safety of the kids participating in his program, and said he is still developing a protocol to ensure kids participate safely by staying near home, avoiding parks that may be crowded and making sure not to use public restrooms while out and about.
For the Big Day on May 9, Radcliffe said kids will break into teams with each team trying to find as many species as they can in a 24-hour period. The key to success is going out ahead of time to scope out your neighborhood and figure out where the birds are — that way you know where to go May 9.
It’s a competition, but not really — one team has a 7-year-old as its most senior member. Networking is one of the main objectives, and the kids will call and text one another to prepare their prospective bird-spotting list for the big day, Radcliffe said. Some could live by a hardwood forest, and bring sightings of song birds to the team. Others could live by a marsh and plan to spot herons and ducks.
“A lot of these kids are bored out of their minds at this point,” Radcliffe said.
Getting kids out in nature is also important to Radcliffe, and birding does just that. The free program will accept participants up until the last minute, Radcliffe said, and interested people should contact him at radclifg@gmail.com or 410-463-1669.
Julie Dunlap, Education Chair for the Audubon Society of Central Maryland, said her group has adapted to the challenges of the pandemic and will hold a remote Birdathon fundraiser on May 9. Their largest fundraiser, a native plant sale, was canceled due to the virus.
Participants of all ages can sign up for the Birdathon at their website, and pick an amount of money to pledge for each bird spotted around their yards and neighborhood May 9.
Dunlap said the National Audubon Society and Cornell Lab of Ornithology have many resources for people interested in birding. Cornell has a “Bird Song Hero” that helps you learn to identify bird calls and an app called eBird through which you can report sightings, she said, and Audubon has written about why birding can help get rid of anxiety during the pandemic.
Those with a green thumb can use that talent to enhance their garden for birds. Chris Eberly of the Anne Arundel Bird Club said their most recent newsletter explores using native plants to attract birds. Shrubs like viburnum, winterberry, inkberry, bayberry, serviceberry, chokeberry, beautyberry, blueberry, buttonbush, sweet pepperbush, sweetspire all provide birds with food.
Jesse Iliff, a riverkeeper with the Arundel Rivers Federation, said removing invasive species such as English ivy and Japanese honeysuckle from your property is another step you can take to help the birds out.
“If you like the birds, get rid of the invasives that are choking them out,” Iliff said.