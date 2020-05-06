Gerald Winegrad: Crashing insection populations threaten ecosystems and our food supply

So, what are insects? They are the most numerous and diverse creatures on Earth, making up 84% of all known animal species. Insects occupy every conceivable terrestrial and freshwater niche on Earth with an estimated five million insect species, only one million identified. There are 20,000 species of bees, 350,000 beetle species, and 12,000 species of ants identified with estimates of another 10,000 species yet to be identified. Compare this to 5,500 mammals and perhaps 18,000 bird species. Insects include bees, wasps, ants, dragonflies and damselflies, beetles, and grasshoppers and crickets. Insects are invertebrates, animals that don’t have backbones. They have six legs and three main sections: the head, thorax, and abdomen.