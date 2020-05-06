Gerald Winegrad: Crashing insection populations threaten ecosystems and our food supply

Something is really bugging me beyond the coronavirus confinement: the world’s insects are hurtling down a path to extinction. The rate of insect extinction is eight times faster than that of mammals, birds, and reptiles.
A rigorous global scientific review of the 73 best studies found that 41% of global insect species have declined over the past decade including 53% of butterflies and 46% of bees. The lead author concluded “80% of the biomass of insects has disappeared in 25-30 years … If insect species losses cannot be halted, this will have catastrophic consequences for both the planet’s ecosystems and for the survival of mankind.”
Historically, insects have had low extinction rates until now. Publications around the world have called this “ecological Armageddon”, “insect Armageddon”, and a “nightmare." We should be afraid, very afraid — why?
Such a significant decline threatens the entire food chain, the web of life, and other critters. About 75% of crop plants depend on pollinators, mostly insects—bees, butterflies, moths, wasps, beetles, and even flies. One-third of all food we consume depends on pollinators.
Honey bees in-particular play a huge role in agriculture, contributing over $15 billion to the value of U.S. crop production. Without bees, we would lose 100% of the almond crop and 90% of apples, blueberries, and cucumbers, 80% of cherries, and 70% of watermelons. Squash bees are named because of this plant’s dependency. Some 130 fruit and vegetable crops depend on insect pollination.
And yet bee populations are crashing, including a 40% one-year decline in the domesticated honeybees rented out to farmers across the United States to pollinate crops.
Ninety percent of all flowering plants also are dependent on pollinators.
Bugs provide a food source for many other creatures including birds. Declines in birds are linked to insect declines. Bugs serve as natural pest controllers, feeding on pests threatening crops and flowers. This cuts the use and costs of pesticides, keeps pesticide residue off our food, saves farmers billions of dollars, and reduces pesticide poisoning of pollinators.
Praying mantis are bugs that are used in natural pest control in gardens and their larva are sold for such uses. I love seeing these critters as they are intriguing to watch and eat destructive insects like spider mites. Spider mites destroyed two 30-year-old birds nest spruce bushes in our front yard last year. I miss the mantises.
Insects are recyclers of nutrients, enriching and aerating soils. And, insect-derived pharmaceutical treatments and medicines are promising. Of the few insects that have been investigated, alloferon, an antimicrobial compound produced by blowfly larvae, is used as an antiviral and antitumor agent in South Korea and Russia.
The larvae of a few other insect species are being investigated for potent antimicrobials. A compound sourced from the venom of the wasp Polybia paulista can kill cancer cells without harming normal cells.
So, what are insects? They are the most numerous and diverse creatures on Earth, making up 84% of all known animal species. Insects occupy every conceivable terrestrial and freshwater niche on Earth with an estimated five million insect species, only one million identified. There are 20,000 species of bees, 350,000 beetle species, and 12,000 species of ants identified with estimates of another 10,000 species yet to be identified. Compare this to 5,500 mammals and perhaps 18,000 bird species. Insects include bees, wasps, ants, dragonflies and damselflies, beetles, and grasshoppers and crickets. Insects are invertebrates, animals that don’t have backbones. They have six legs and three main sections: the head, thorax, and abdomen.
In my eco-expeditions around the globe, one of the more unusual animals I encountered was the male giraffe-necked weevil, endemic to Madagascar — whoa, what a creature! Check him out online. I also admire leaf cutter ants that can carry 20 times their body weight and form the largest and most complex animal societies on Earth, next to humans.
We need to address the root causes of insect Armageddon. The primary suspect is agricultural intensification with the destruction of forests and use of chemical pesticides, especially neonicotinoids, and synthetic fertilizers. Non-farm development destroying habitat such as forest, wetlands, and grasslands also ranks high on the list as does global warming and invasive species.
The least we can do is stop using synthetic pesticides, especially insecticides, learn to live with bugs, opt out of adult mosquito spraying, and realize that no pesticide is safe, they are all designed to kill. Plant your yard and garden to attract pollinators. Protect natural areas. Cut down on global warming by conserving energy.
The May National Geographic Magazine front-page headlines: “You’ll Miss Them When They’0re Gone: Insects are disappearing at alarming rates.” That could be disastrous for the planet.
Bugs have been with us well before dinosaurs — we should respect our elders.