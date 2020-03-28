Jeff Holland: Walkin’ in the rain at Beverly Triton Nature Park

It had been a while since I’d been to one of my favorite spots, Beverly Triton Nature Park, so I headed for the end of the Mayo peninsula all by myself. When I arrived at the park, there was only one other car in the parking lot, while on a nice day, it can be quite full. I like this place because of its unmanicured, natural setting along the bay shore at the mouth of West River. It has quite an interesting history, another victory of public access over private development.