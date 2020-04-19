Jeff Holland: You don’t know Jack Creek

Six years ago, when I was still a neophyte riverkeeper for the West and Rhode Rivers, I knew I needed to learn more about my new environs in the southern regions of the county.
Like many Annapolitans, I thought of the State House as the center of the universe.
The map in my head of the territory beyond the South River Bridge was like those ancient nautical charts that had vast blank spaces dotted with sea serpents and mermaids.
Early in 2014, I studied a modern map and was surprised to find a site called Jack Creek Park on the end of the Shady Side peninsula. Since I didn’t know jack about Jack Creek Park, I drove down Muddy Creek Road and followed it south until it curved around the end of West River and became Shady Side Road, then north through downtown Shady Side, then east along Snug Harbor Road toward the open Chesapeake Bay.
From my home near Quiet Waters Park, this can take 45 minutes by car. It takes far less time to cut across the mouth of South River by boat. I know. Since then I’ve done it both ways many times.
When I got to the park back then, there wasn’t much to it, just a path bushwhacked through the scrub grass that led about a half-mile to the water’s edge. There you could see the brunt of the Chesapeake Bay scouring away at the embankment.
The shoreline was a tangle of toppled trees dangling over the side, roots waving at the sky. At this site, the shore is exposed to the south, and the bay has about a hundred miles to build up the power in the wind and the waves that smash against this bank. The bay had eaten up more than six acres of land in the past 20 years alone.
I checked with Mike Lofton, chair of the Anne Arundel County Public Water Access Committee, who filled me in on the background of the park. Apparently, the county purchased the property about 24 years ago with a little over $1 million in Program Open Space funding.
Chris Trumbauer, who was the riverkeeper before me, had worked with Anne Arundel County to make the park accessible to the public in 2013. Then four years later, I heard that the county had new plans for the park and hosted an informational meeting to introduce those plans to the community.
Over the past two years, the county’s Department of Public Works and the Department of Parks and Recreation have teamed up to deliver the newly renovated Jack Creek Park. It was due to open on March 22, but the coronavirus pandemic pandemonium put a kibosh on the ceremony.
Just this past week, we visited the park, my wife Louise and I, and of course, our Irish setter Bonnie. There are now two parking lots, one just inside the gate and another at the end of the new access road.
There’s a lock on the gate, but you can call the county or log onto the web site to get the combination, although you don’t have to drive past the gate unless you’re going to launch a canoe or kayak or need to use the accessible parking space at the far end. We parked in the nearest lot off Snug Harbor Road and sidled past the gate.
The rough path has been replaced by a permeable gravel access road. We saw a lot of bicycle tire tracks in the gravel, so it’s bike-worthy as well as ADA compliant. Being permeable, the roadway will allow rainwater to soak through into the subsoil rather than run off cause pollution. The road runs along the northern edge of the 58-acre park, along an expansive meadow.
You wouldn’t know it by looking at it, but buried below three acres of the meadow, underneath the native shrubs and grasses, lie tons of silt. It was dredged from local rivers and creeks to keep the channels open for recreational boaters and working watermen alike. The silt had been tested to assure that it’s free of pollutants like heavy metals, pesticides and PCBs.
The dredged material had been stored in a drainage site on nearby Idlewilde Road. That site filled up with silt over the years and needed to be emptied to allow for future dredging projects. You can’t dredge unless you have someplace to store the silt you dredge up. If you can’t dredge, channels fill up with silt and boats can’t navigate.
The dried silt had to go somewhere, and this is the result: acres of meadow planted with native trees, shrubs and grasses, providing habitat for songbirds and butterflies.
We walked the half-mile to the end of the road. It was that warm, summery day last week when the leaves on the trees were just about to burst open and the redbuds were already in full bloom.
The second parking lot at the far end of the access road features a permeable grassy surface with room for 20 cars, including one handicapped space. A wooden fence structure marks the space where two portable toilets will eventually be placed. We could have driven out here, but we needed the walk, all three of us.
A path from the parking lot leads out to the centerpiece of the park, a small, sandy beach with an expansive vista of the Chesapeake Bay. Bonnie enjoyed a bask in the sun while we took in the view.
Since the world has shut down for the pandemic, there are few cars, truck or planes to pollute the atmosphere, and the sky was so clear you could plainly see the low white arc of the bay bridges on the horizon, 14 miles to the north.
We watched the ospreys and kingfishers sweeping above the mouth of Jack Creek, a shallow tidal nook fringed with phragmites.
What had been all steep banks and fallen trees the last time I had been here was now a living shoreline protecting about 1,500 linear feet around the point of the park.
A “living shoreline” is a way to protect the shore from erosion while still providing habitat for all the wildlife that needs to get in and out of the water, like terrapins, horseshoe crabs and kids.
Instead of a solid wall of rock, the engineers created stone breakwaters with wide gaps between the rows of stone. They backfilled the rocks with sand, then planted the sand with shoots of marsh grass. The roots of the grasses will help keep the sand from washing away.
There’s a grid of wooden stakes pounded in the sand, each connected a web of string. This netting is meant to keep geese from turning the newly planted marsh grasses into a gourmet salad bar.
All told, the newly planted marsh will cover an area the size of a football field. The grasses will not only secure the sand, they’ll provide habitat for all kinds of critters, suck up carbon dioxide, provide oxygen and filter out sediment and trash washing in with the tide.
As a riverkeeper, I helped manage a living shoreline project a few years ago at YMCA Camp Letts on the Rhode River. The day after the contractors pulled out all of their heavy construction equipment, we saw a horseshoe crab shuffling up the new beach to lay her eggs. Build it and they will come.
The open beach created in the gap between two of the nearest breakwaters will serve as a soft canoe and kayak launch once the water gets warmer. I can’t wait to try it out. For now, we walked along a narrow path through the pines along the water’s edge. The path looped back around to the access road.
Along the way, we met just three other couples. We struck up a conversation — from a polite and healthy distance — with Mark and Randye Williams, who live off Idlewilde Road. He’s a financial officer with a nonprofit group in Baltimore, and she’s a registered nurse working at a local adult daycare center. They take a walk here almost every day and love the park’s renovations.
“This is a big difference since I started coming here,” Mark said. He noted that the ticks and bugs used to be fierce before the access road got graveled.
“I grew up in Snug Harbor, just around the corner from here,” Randye said. “This reminds me of the beach like it used to be when I was growing up.”
So now we have a newly renovated park with access to the Chesapeake Bay. Going there for a walk would be a wonderful way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.
Jack Creek Park
1600 Snug Harbor Road
Shady Side, MD 20764
410-222-7317
This notice is posted on the Anne Arundel County Parks & Recreation web page: We need your cooperation in an effort to protect our patrons and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The parks will remain open for exercise activities ONLY (jogging, biking, walking, hiking etc), visitor centers, playgrounds and restrooms will be closed. Dog parks will be closed, All basketball & tennis courts will be closed. Social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced.
Please practice social distancing and abide by Governor Larry Hogan’s March 30, executive order “Stay At Home” and stay safe.