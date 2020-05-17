Jeff Holland: A solitary beach walk at Sandy Point State Park

Along the way, I came across a horseshoe crab that had turned turtle at the high tide mark, its pointy “tail” or “telson” waggling at the sky. These are amazing creatures. They’ve been around for eons. Fossils of horseshoe crabs have been found that date back 455 million years. In all that time, for every spring between the full moon in May and the full moon in June, the females have found beaches like this one that they can crawl up to lay their eggs in the sand. Sometimes you can see little green BBs when you’re building sandcastles. Those are future horseshoe crabs, and they’re vital food for certain birds, so don’t mess with them if you do find them.